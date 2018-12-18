Worldwide Automotive Steering Wheel Market Analysis Through 2018-2022, Led by Nexteer Automotive, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei, Joyson, and Tokairika

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive steering wheel will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.

The advanced steering-assisted safety technologies make the steering feel more stable and appropriate for driving at different speeds and environments. Steering-assisted technologies which includes ASR and DSR modify the steering feel according to the vehicle speed and driving conditions by reducing vehicle yaw and lateral motions. Therefore, this has increased use of steering-mounted electronics making wheels more intuitive which, will drive the steering wheel market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing use of steering-mounted electronics making wheels more intuitive

Steering wheels and steering systems have constantly evolved to keep up with the technological advancement in the automotive industry. Expanded regulatory requirements related to fuel consumption and emissions have made OEMs to invest to develop better components and systems.

Developments of cars without steering

Autonomous cars operate without human interventions. Various automobiles manufactures have entered into partnerships with technology companies to integrate certain level of artificial intelligence (AI) in their vehicles to create autonomous vehicle.

Nexteer Automotive

Autoliv

Toyoda Gosei

JOYSON

TOKAIRIKA

Debut of gesture recognition technology in steering wheels

Development of collapsing/foldable steering wheels

Continuous advances in steering wheel technology

Steering wheels as input for vital sign monitoring

Nexteer Automotive

Autoliv

Toyoda Gosei

JOYSON

TOKAIRIKA

