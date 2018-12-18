Worldwide Automotive Steering Wheel Market Analysis Through 2018-2022, Led by Nexteer Automotive, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei, Joyson, and Tokairika
The "Global Automotive Steering Wheel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive steering wheel will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.
The advanced steering-assisted safety technologies make the steering feel more stable and appropriate for driving at different speeds and environments. Steering-assisted technologies which includes ASR and DSR modify the steering feel according to the vehicle speed and driving conditions by reducing vehicle yaw and lateral motions. Therefore, this has increased use of steering-mounted electronics making wheels more intuitive which, will drive the steering wheel market growth during the forecast period.
Increasing use of steering-mounted electronics making wheels more intuitive
Steering wheels and steering systems have constantly evolved to keep up with the technological advancement in the automotive industry. Expanded regulatory requirements related to fuel consumption and emissions have made OEMs to invest to develop better components and systems.
Developments of cars without steering
Autonomous cars operate without human interventions. Various automobiles manufactures have entered into partnerships with technology companies to integrate certain level of artificial intelligence (AI) in their vehicles to create autonomous vehicle.
Key Players
- Nexteer Automotive
- Autoliv
- Toyoda Gosei
- JOYSON
- TOKAIRIKA
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Debut of gesture recognition technology in steering wheels
- Development of collapsing/foldable steering wheels
- Continuous advances in steering wheel technology
- Steering wheels as input for vital sign monitoring
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Nexteer Automotive
- Autoliv
- Toyoda Gosei
- JOYSON
- TOKAIRIKA
