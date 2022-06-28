Worldwide Automotive Sunroof Industry to 2031 - Featuring Aisin Seiki, Inalfa Roof Systems and Yachiyo Industry Among Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Sunroof Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the automotive sunroof market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the automotive sunroof market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive sunroof market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive sunroof market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive Sunroof Market

How much value will the automotive sunroof market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for automotive sunroof market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive sunroof market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive sunroof market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive sunroof market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive sunroof market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive sunroof market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary: Global Automotive Sunroof Market



2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Opportunity

2.3. Market Factor Analysis

2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.2. Value Chain Analysis

2.3.2.1. List of Key Manufacturers

2.3.2.2. List of Customers

2.3.2.3. Level of Integration

2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

2.4. Regulatory Scenario

2.5. Key Industry Development

2.6. Key Industry Trends



3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

3.1. Definition

3.2. Market Snapshot

3.3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2021?2031

3.3.1. In-Built Glass

3.3.2. Panoramic Glass

3.3.3. Tilt and Slide Glass

3.3.4. Top-Mount Glass

3.3.5. Pop-Up Glass

3.3.6. Solar Glass

3.3.7. Foldable Fiber

3.3.8. Removable Fiber



4. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

4.1. Definition

4.2. Market Snapshot

4.3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Material, 2021?2031

4.3.1. Glass

4.3.2. Fiber



5. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Definition

5.2. Market Snapshot

5.3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2021?2031

5.3.1. Passenger Vehicle

5.3.1.1. Hatchback

5.3.1.2. Sedan

5.3.1.3. Utility Vehicle

5.3.2. Light Duty Vehicle

5.3.3. Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

5.3.4. Bus & Coaches



6. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2021?2031

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Europe

6.2.3. Asia Pacific

6.2.4. Middle East & Africa

6.2.5. South America

7. North America Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

8. Europe Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

9. Asia Pacific Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

11. South America Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

12. Competition Landscape

12.1. Market Analysis By Company (2020)

12.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

12.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)

12.3.1. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

12.3.1.1. Overview

12.3.1.2. Recent Developments

12.3.1.3. Strategy

12.3.2. Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

12.3.2.1. Overview

12.3.2.2. Recent Developments

12.3.2.3. Strategy

12.3.3. Inteva Products, LLC

12.3.3.1. Overview

12.3.3.2. Recent Developments

12.3.3.3. Strategy

12.3.4. Yachiyo Industry Co.

12.3.4.1. Overview

12.3.4.2. Recent Developments

12.3.4.3. Strategy

12.3.5. Webasto SE.

12.3.5.1. Overview

12.3.5.2. Recent Developments

12.3.5.3. Strategy

12.3.6. Valmet Automotive

12.3.6.1. Overview

12.3.6.2. Recent Developments

12.3.6.3. Strategy

12.3.7. Magna International Inc.

12.3.7.1. Overview

12.3.7.2. Recent Developments

12.3.7.3. Strategy

12.3.8. CIE Automotive

12.3.8.1. Overview

12.3.8.2. Recent Developments

12.3.8.3. Strategy

12.3.9. Other Key Players



