Worldwide Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Industry to 2026 - Increasing Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Presents Opportunities

The Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market is estimated to be USD 16.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Key factors such as increasing automobile production, rising adoption of automotive electronics, and growing inclination towards outsourcing are boosting the market growth. Increasing awareness related to product quality and safety and government norms mandating Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI) of vehicles across developed economies is further escalating the market growth. In addition, rising instances of vehicle recall and increasing industrialization are providing growth opportunities to the market.



However, factors such as time-consuming and limited availability of skilled workforce are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, decreasing global vehicle sales is a major challenge for the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market is segmented further based on service Type, Application, Sourcing Type, Use, and Geography.

By Service Type, the market is classified as Certification Services, Inspection Services, and Testing Services.

By Application, the market is classified as ADAS & Safety Controller, Chassis & Body Controller, Cockpit Controller, and Functional Safety.

By Sourcing Type, the market is classified as In-House and Outsourced.

By Use, the market is classified as Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems, Electrical Systems and Components, Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants, Interior and Exterior Materials and Components, Telematics, Homologation Testing, and Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS).

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Automobile Production in Emerging Countries

4.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Vehicle Quality and Safety Features

4.1.3 Rising Adoption of Automotive Electronics

4.1.4 Growing Inclination Towards Outsourcing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Changing Environment Regulations Across Regions

4.2.2 Time-Consuming Process

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

4.3.2 Mandating Government Regulations for Vehicle Inspections

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Limited Availability of Skilled Workforce

4.4.2 Decreasing Global Vehicle Sales



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Certification Services

6.3 Inspection Services

6.4 Testing Services



7 Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, By Sourcing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 In-House

7.3 Outsourced



8 Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 ADAS & Safety Controller

8.2.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

8.2.2 Auto Emergency Braking (AEB)

8.2.3 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

8.2.4 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

8.2.5 Pedestrian Warning/Protection System

8.2.6 Traffic Sign Recognition

8.2.7 Automotive Night Vision

8.2.8 Blind Spot Detection

8.2.9 Driver Drowsiness Detection

8.2.10 Automatic Parking

8.2.11 Other ADAS and Safety Controllers

8.3 Chassis & Body Controller

8.4 Cockpit Controller

8.4.1 Heads-Up Display (HUD)

8.4.2 Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

8.4.3 Other Cockpit Controllers

8.5 Functional Safety



9 Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, By Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems

9.3 Electrical Systems and Components

9.4 Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

9.5 Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

9.6 Telematics

9.7 Homologation Testing

9.8 Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS)



10 Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Applus+

12.2 British Standards Institutions

12.3 Bureau Veritas

12.4 CETECOM

12.5 CSA

12.6 DEKRA

12.7 DNV

12.8 Element Materials Technology

12.9 Eurofins Scientific

12.10 Intertek

12.11 LRQA

12.12 MISTRAS

12.13 Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll

12.14 NSF International

12.15 RINA

12.16 SGS

12.17 Spirent Communications

12.18 TUV Nord

12.19 TUV Rheinland

12.20 TUV SUD



13 Appendix



