Worldwide Automotive Windshield Washer System Industry to 2027 - Continuous Technological Innovations for Sustainable Advantage Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hose & Connectors, Nozzles, Reservoirs, Pumps, and Wipers) and Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, and Off-Highway Vehicle)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global automotive windshield washer system market was valued at $7,549.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $8,425.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.



Rise in number of annual automotive sales globally continues to be the most significant factor contributing to the growth of the overall automotive windshield washer system market. The windshield washer system plays a crucial role in enabling visibility for the automotive driver in various weather conditions, such as snowfall, rainfall, and winds. As a result, the windshield washer system has become a significant component across commercial and passenger vehicles since their introduction in the early 1990s. Previously, the historical vehicle units sold annually as per the data provided by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) offer a notable surge in number of washer system sold through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in overall vehicles sold (in million units), especially in the past few years.



Furthermore, rising disposable income of individuals, mainly among the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region, continues to provide a lucrative market for passenger vehicles and is subsequently expected to offer several lucrative business opportunities for the windscreen washer system market. Moreover, tropical and continental weather conditions prevailing in most Asian countries are projected to provide a steady demand for the automotive washer systems.



Geographically, APAC led the global automotive windshield washer system market with 50.7% share of the market, followed by Europe and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The automotive windshield washer system is segmented into component, vehicle type, and geography. Based on component, the market is further categorized into hose & connectors, nozzles, reservoirs, pumps, and wipers. The pumps segment represented a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, and Off-Highway Vehicle. In 2019, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for a substantial share in the global automotive windshield washer system market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Windshield Washer System Market



As the automotive sales worldwide has profound influence on the overall growth of several associated vehicle sub-systems and components including automotive windshield washer system market. As the pandemic broke out globally - impacting numerous industrial verticals and global business conditions, the sales of automotive observed a stark decline from April to June across various geographical regions. Factors, such as nationwide lockdowns, plummeting demand for passenger vehicles, and restrictions on import & export of goods, significantly slowed down the production capabilities of several automotive OEMs globally, thereby impacting the market growth. However, the market registered a steady and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with increase in sales of passenger vehicles, especially in the recent months. Hence, the global market witnessed a moderate to high contraction in the demand across various countries globally during the pandemic.



Robert Bosch GmbH, Bowles Fluidics, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Doga, Hella, Kautex, Mergon Group, Mitsuba Corporation, and Trico Products Corporation are among the few major companies operating in the automotive windshield washer system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Rest of the World

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in Number of Automotive Sales

5.1.2 Integration of Superior Components in Washer System to Gain Traction

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges Associated with Durability of Components

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Continuous Technological Innovations for Sustainable Advantage

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Improved Performance in Cold Weather Conditions

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Global Overview

6.2 Automotive Windshield Washer System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Breakdown, By Component, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Hose and Connectors

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hose and Connectors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Nozzles

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Nozzles Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Wiper

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Wiper Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Reservoirs

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Reservoirs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Pumps

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Pumps Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Breakdown, By Vehicle Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Commercial Vehicle

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Passenger Vehicle

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Passenger Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Off Road Highway Vehicle

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Off Road Highway Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Automotive Windshield Washer System Market

9.3 Europe: Automotive Windshield Washer System Market

9.4 APAC: Automotive Windshield Washer System Market

9.5 RoW: Automotive Windshield Washer System Market



10. Automotive Windshield Washer System Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest Of World



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Denso Corporation

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 dlhBOWLES

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 DOGA

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Mergon Group

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 MITSUBA Corporation

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Trico Products Corporation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Zhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp., Ltd.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



