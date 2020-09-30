Worldwide Aviation Lubricants Industry to 2025 - Featuring Exxonmobil, Total & BP Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Lubricants Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricants & Additives), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology (Mineral-Based, Synthetic), Application, Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aviation lubricants market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 has taken a colossal toll on the world's economic activity with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses having to adapt to the challenges of the crisis. Air travel restrictions across various regions for both domestic and international flights have led to inactive fleets across the globe. Like many other sectors, the aviation lubricants market is also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The two major factors which led to the decline in the lubricants market was the sudden drop in crude oil prices impacting the overall supply chain of the petroleum products and the decline in demand for aviation consumables such as lubricants and jet fuel due to temporary restrictions on air travel across the globe. Various stakeholders such as raw material providers, lubricant manufacturers, government agencies, lubricant suppliers, distributors, retailers, aircraft & engine manufacturers, and MRO companies are impacted significantly due to the slowdown of transportation, border closures, and increase in the number of inactive fleets.



Based on the end-user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2020



Based on end user type, the aviation lubricants market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Lubricants are replenished frequently, depending on the operating hours of the aircraft. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors. 2020. Lubricants are replenished frequently, depending on the operating hours of the aircraft.



Based on the platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the platform, the aviation lubricants market is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, and business & general aviation. The commercial aviation segment of the aviation lubricants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.



Based on application, the engine segment of the aviation lubricants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020



Based on the application, the aviation lubricants market is segmented into engines, hydraulic systems, landing gear, airframe, and others. The engine segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. The demand for advanced engine oils is increasing in this application as powerful and advanced turbofan engines are being introduced in the market.



North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2020, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2020. Major aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Pratt and Whitney (US), are present in the region and thus generate high demand for aviation lubricants. North America is projected to lead the aviation lubricants market during the forecast period as the region has the largest military and commercial aircraft fleet in the world. The aviation lubricants market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for air travel and growing fleets in the region. The growth in air passenger traffic in the Asia Pacific has resulted in increased demand for new aircraft, which is boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific aviation lubricants market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aviation Lubricants Market Overview

4.2 Aviation Lubricants Market, by Technology

4.3 Asia-Pacific Aviation Lubricants Market, by Country

4.4 Us Aviation Lubricants Market, by Type

4.5 Europe Aviation Lubricants Market, by Platform and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large, Existing and Growing Commercial and Military Aviation Fleet

5.2.1.2 Increased Complexity of Aircraft Engines Necessitates Proper Lubrication

5.2.1.3 Increased Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Contamination of Lubricating Oils

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Low Density Lubricants for Reduced Weight

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Safe Lubricants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Operating Capability of Lubricants Under Extreme Conditions

5.2.4.2 Thermal and Oxidative Stress on Oil

5.2.4.3 Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.2.4.4 Cancellations and Delaying Orders from End-users Due to Covid-19

5.3 Ranges and Scenarios

5.4 Covid-19 Impact

5.5 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Average Selling Price

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Market Ecosystem

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Case Study Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Advanced Turbine Engine Lubricants

6.2.1.1 Standard Performance Capable (Spc)

6.2.1.2 High-Performance Capable (Hpc) Oils

6.2.1.3 Group Ii and Group Iii Base Oils Pose Strong Competition to Group Iv Oils

6.2.2 Aviation Oils for Ultralight Aircraft Engines

6.3 Impact of Megatrends

6.4 Innovations and Patent Registrations



7 Impact of Covid-19 on Aviation Lubricants Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aviation Lubricants Ecosystem

7.2.1 Impact on Raw Material Suppliers

7.2.2 Impact on Lubricant Manufacturers

7.2.3 Impact on Suppliers/Distributors and Retailers

7.2.4 Impact on Government Agencies

7.2.5 Impact on Oems: Aircraft and Engine Manufacturers

7.2.6 Impact on Aftermarket Service Providers

7.3 Strategic Shift in Aviation Lubricants Industry

7.3.1 Operating Models

7.3.2 Investments

7.4 Short-Term Strategy of Aviation Lubricant Providers

7.5 Short-Term Strategies in Aviation Industry and Other Related Industries



8 Aviation Lubricants Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Volume Analysis, by Type

8.3 Hydraulic Fluid

8.3.1 APAC is Fastest-Growing Market for Hydraulic Fluid Segment

8.4 Engine Oil

8.4.1 Turbine Engine Oil

8.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Aircraft for Commercial and Military Aviation Driving Consumption of Turbine Engine Oil

8.4.2 Piston Engine Oil

8.4.2.1 Rise in Business Jets for Business & General Aviation Driving the Market for Piston Engine Oil

8.5 Grease

8.5.1 Rising Mro Activities Fueling Growth of Grease in Aviation Lubricants Market

8.6 Special Lubricants & Additives

8.6.1 Rising Mro Activities Contributing to Growth of the Market



9 Aviation Lubricants Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Synthetic

9.2.1 Demand for High Thermal Stability Lubricants to Drive the Market for Synthetic Lubricants

9.3 Mineral-Based

9.3.1 Low Operational Costs Drives Consumption of Mineral-Based Lubricants



10 Aviation Lubricants Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Volume Analysis, by End-user

10.3 Oem

10.3.1 Increase in Aircraft Orders and Deliveries Driving Growth of Lubricants Market in Oem

10.4 Aftermarket

10.4.1 Growth of Aviation Lubricants Market in Aftermarket Segment Attributed to Rising Aircraft Fleet



11 Aviation Lubricants Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hydraulic Systems

11.2.1 Increase in Aircraft Fleet Size and More Flying Hours Leading to Continuous Utilization of Hydraulics Systems

11.3 Engine

11.3.1 Gas Turbine Engine

11.3.1.1 Turbofan

11.3.1.1.1 Growth of Commercial, Business & General Aviation Fleet Fueling Consumption of Turbine Engine Oil

11.3.1.2 Turboshaft

11.3.1.2.1 Rise in Military Activities Driving Growth in this Sector

11.3.1.3 Turbojet

11.3.1.3.1 Increasing Military Fighter Jets Procurement Driving the Demand in this Sector

11.3.1.4 Turboprop

11.3.1.4.1 Growing Business & General Aviation Fueling Growth in this Segment

11.3.2 Piston Engine

11.4 Landing Gear

11.4.1 Frequent Inspection Checks Increasing Demand for Lubricants for Landing Gear

11.5 Airframe

11.5.1 Rise in Mro Activities Increasing Consumption of Aviation Lubricants for Airframe

11.6 Others

11.6.1 Demand for Special Lubricants & Additives Driven by Necessity to Ensure Smooth Functioning of Levers & Other Components



12 Aviation Lubricants Market, by Platform

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Platforms of Aviation Lubricants Market

12.2.1 Most Impacted Platform Segment

12.2.1.1 Commercial Aviation

12.2.1.2 Business & General Aviation

12.2.2 Least Impacted Platform Segment

12.2.2.1 Military Aviation

12.3 Volume Analysis, by Platform

12.4 Commercial Aviation

12.5 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)

12.5.1 High Efficiency of Narrow Body Aircraft in Short Haul Travel Sector

12.6 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

12.6.1 Increasing Focus of Airlines on Long-Haul Routes

12.7 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)

12.7.1 Highly Efficient Lubricants Required for Very Large Aircraft

12.8 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

12.8.1 Rising Domestic Air Passenger Traffic in Emerging Economies

12.9 Military Aviation

12.10 Business & General Aviation



13 Aviation Lubricants Adjacent Market, by Industry Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Power Generation

13.3 Oil & Gas

13.4 Marine & Others



14 Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aviation Lubricants Market

14.3 North America

14.4 Europe

14.5 Asia-Pacific

14.6 Middle East

14.7 Rest of World



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2019

15.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019

15.4 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, by Platform, 2019

15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.5.1 Star

15.5.2 Emerging Leader

15.5.3 Pervasive

15.5.4 Participant

15.6 Competitive Scenario

15.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions in the Aviation Lubricants Market

15.6.2 New Product Launches

15.6.3 Contracts, Partnerships, & Agreements in the Aviation Lubricants Market

15.6.4 Expansions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures in the Aviation Lubricants Market



16 Company Profiles - Aviation Lubricants Manufacturers

16.1 Exxonmobil

16.2 Total

16.3 Bp

16.4 the Chemours Company

16.5 Royal Dutch Shell

16.6 Nyco

16.7 Lanxess

16.8 Lukoil

16.9 Phillips 66

16.10 Candan Industries

16.11 Nye Lubricants, Inc.

16.12 Eastman Chemical Company

16.13 Fuchs

16.14 Rocol

16.15 Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.

16.16 Everlube Products

16.17 National Process Industries, Inc.

16.18 Tiodize Co. Inc.

16.19 Mcgee Industries, Inc.

16.20 Jet-Lube



17 Company Profiles - Aviation Lubricants Suppliers

17.1 Las Aerospace Ltd

17.2 Tecsia Lubricants

17.3 Apar Lubricants Ltd

17.4 Ascend Aviation India

17.5 Monroe

17.6 Chemsol

17.7 Avi-Oil India [P] Ltd.

17.8 Petro Lubes Inc.

17.9 Lubrication Limited

17.10 Avia Prom Solutions Pvt Ltd.



18 Appendix

