Worldwide Baby Apparel Industry to 2026 - Featuring Nike, Hanesbrands and Ralph Lauren Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Apparel Market By Product (Outerwear and Underwear), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Apparel Market size is expected to reach $207.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Baby clothing includes apparel like outerwear, nightwear, innerwear, socks, and tights that are designed for babies. The clothes are characterized according to the age of the child. Infant wear mainly includes clothing for infants who belong to the age group of less than 12 months, whereas toddler wear refers to apparel or clothing for those children who are aged between 1-3 years.



Shifting lifestyle of the people, increasing women working population has resulted in more awareness among the population about the proper presentation of their babies. Therefore, baby apparel market is growing significantly. As the demand for new styles is continuously increasing, product innovation is being done to develop new styles and it has become a key success for the baby apparel manufacturers.



Increasing awareness about the safety and comfort of the baby is likely to be a key factor for the market growth in the coming years. In addition to it, parents are focused not only on easy and comfortable baby dressing but also on a style according to the latest fashion trends. These consumer trends are expected to play a major role in expanding the market scope of numerous baby apparel variants over the forecast period.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Outerwear and Underwear. Outerwear baby apparel was one of the largest product segments and had a significant market share in 2019. New and modern parents are focused on the stylish apparel and cloth wears for their child, which has driven the demand for fancy apparel. Furthermore, increasing kids fashion shows across the globe as parents nowadays are getting more updated about the latest fashion for the kids through the internet. Numerous exhibitions and events are held across the globe to promote kid's fashion and new fashion, especially for kids.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The online channel is likely to expand considerably in the coming years. Factors that are leading to the growth of the baby apparel market include increasing access to the internet by the parents resulting in quicker and easier updates of the latest fashion from the social media websites like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and other media platforms. In addition to all these, incessant promotions of the e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba, along with discounts offered by them, are encouraging the adoption of online shopping across the globe. Furthermore, this distribution channel also offers a platform for new participants to the industry in order to promote and sell their products across the world irrespective of their geographic boundaries.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America was the major revenue contributor to the Baby Apparel market in 2019. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period. Urbanization and improvement in economic indicators leading to increased disposable income and also increase in the birth rate in African countries including Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Kenya are anticipated to open new possibilities for baby apparel over the next few years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nike, Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) (Alshaya Group), Hanesbrands, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Carter's, Inc., The Children's Place, Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex S.A.), Truworths Ltd., Cotton On Group Services Pty. Ltd., and Burberry Group PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Baby Apparel Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Baby Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Baby Apparel Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Global Baby Apparel Market



Chapter 4. Global Baby Apparel Market by Product

4.1 Global Outerwear Market by Region

4.2 Global Underwear Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Baby Apparel Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Online Market by Region

5.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Baby Apparel Market by Region

6.1 North America Baby Apparel Market

6.2 Europe Baby Apparel Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Baby Apparel Market

6.4 LAMEA Baby Apparel Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nike, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) (Alshaya Group)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3 Hanesbrands, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.5 Carter's, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental Analysis

7.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.5.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6 The Children's Place, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7 Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex S.A.)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8 Truworths Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Cotton On Group Services Pty. Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Burberry Group PLC

7.10.1 Company Overview



