Worldwide Baby Food Industry to 2030 - Surging Disposable Income is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Food Market Research Report: By Product, Type, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surging population of working women, growing concerns of parents regarding infant nutrition, increasing organized retail marketing activities and urbanization rate, reducing infant mortality rate, and mushrooming public awareness about innovative baby food products are the major factors driving the expansion of the global baby food market. Because of these factors, the market is predicted to reach $53.9 billion revenue by 2030, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research report.



The partial factory closures and lockdowns that were imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the distribution, import, and export of the ingredients used in the production of baby food products, thereby affecting the progress of the market. However, with many governments lifting the lockdowns and allowing the opening of manufacturing facilities and research institutes, all production and distribution activities pertaining to baby food products have resumed. Additionally, market players are witnessing a sharp surge in the demand for these products during the pandemic, which is facilitating the advance of the market for baby food.



The baby food market is divided into baby cereals, infant formula, baby soups, baby pureed food, baby snacks, and others, depending on product. Out of these, the infant formula category held the largest share in the market in 2020 because of the surging prevalence of lactating problems in women and breastfeeding issues with infants.



The market for baby food is also classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and drug stores, based on distribution channel. Amongst these, the online category is predicted to register the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is credited to the growing public preference for buying products through e-commerce platforms over other channels.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed the highest revenue to the baby food market in 2020, and it is set to grow massively during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the high birth rate, surging purchasing power of people, and soaring population of working women in the region.



Players operating in the baby food market are actively focusing on product approvals and launches for gaining an edge over their rivals. For example, The Kraft Heinz Company launched a new line of products under the HEINZE BY NATURE brand in July 2021. These products are produced from acerola cherry and natural and organic ingredients. Moreover, the product line includes recyclable glass, which is widely sought after by parents looking for transparent and more-environment-friendly packaging.



Some of the major global baby food market players are Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., China Feihe Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company plc, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, PZ Cussons (UK) Limited, Hero Group, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, and Kewpie Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Infant Formula

5.1.2 Baby Cereals

5.1.3 Baby Snacks

5.1.4 Baby Soups

5.1.5 Baby Pureed Food

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Inorganic

5.2.2 Organic

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Supermarkets

5.3.3 Drug Stores

5.3.4 Specialty Stores

5.3.5 Online



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Trends

6.1.1.1 Rising product launches and acquisitions

6.1.1.2 Increasing demand for organic and natural products

6.1.2 Drivers

6.1.2.1 Decreasing infant mortality rate

6.1.2.2 Increasing number of working women

6.1.2.3 Rising number of seminars and initiatives to improve baby's healthy lifestyle

6.1.2.4 Surging disposable income

6.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

6.1.4 Restraints

6.1.4.1 Higher price associated with product development cost

6.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

6.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 8. Global Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Revenue, by Product

8.3 Market Revenue, by Type

8.4 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel

8.5 Market Revenue, by Region

Chapter 9. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. Canada Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. France Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 19. Italy Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 20. Spain Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 21. Russia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 22. China Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 23. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 24. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 25. Australia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 26. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 27. Brazil Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 28. Mexico Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 29. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 30. South Africa Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 31. Competitive Landscape

31.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

31.2 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

31.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

31.2.2 Product launches

31.2.3 Facility Expansions



Chapter 32. Company Profiles

32.1 Nestle S.A.

32.1.1 Business Overview

32.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.1.3 Key Financial Summary

32.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

32.2.1 Business Overview

32.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.2.3 Key Financial Summary

32.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

32.3.1 Business Overview

32.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.3.3 Key Financial Summary

32.4 Danone S.A.

32.4.1 Business Overview

32.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.4.3 Key Financial Summary

32.5 Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

32.5.1 Business Overview

32.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.5.3 Key Financial Summary

32.6 China Feihe Limited

32.6.1 Business Overview

32.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.6.3 Key Financial Summary

32.7 Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

32.7.1 Business Overview

32.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.8 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

32.8.1 Business Overview

32.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.8.3 Key Financial Summary

32.9 Kewpie Corporation

32.9.1 Business Overview

32.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.9.3 Key Financial Summary

32.10 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

32.10.1 Business Overview

32.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.10.3 Key Financial Summary

32.11 Hero Group

32.11.1 Business Overview

32.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.12 DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

32.12.1 Business Overview

32.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.13 Perrigo Company plc

32.13.1 Business Overview

32.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.13.3 Key Financial Summary

32.14 PZ Cussons Plc

32.14.1 Business Overview

32.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.14.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 33. Appendix



