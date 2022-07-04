Worldwide Baby Pacifier Industry to 2027 - Featuring Baby Shusher, Doddle & Co and Handi-Craft Among Others

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Pacifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby pacifier market reached a value of US$ 372.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 530.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.08% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Baby pacifiers, also known as dummies, teethers and soothers, are rubber or plastic objects that are used to comfort and entertain babies and stop them from crying. They are made of soft, natural, and flexible materials like rubber, latex and silicone. However, silicone pacifiers are considered more durable than the ones made of latex.

They are used as an effective means to calm babies during the first few months after birth when they are fussy, colic, or have a habit of suckling. Baby pacifiers are also recommended by doctors to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). They are also considered as a transitional object that helps children relieve stress and adjust to new situations.



The global baby pacifier market is primarily driven by the increasing global birth rate. This has resulted in the growing demand for various baby accessories such as baby pacifiers that offer temporary distraction, help babies fall asleep and ease discomfort during flights. The rapidly changing lifestyle and rising disposable income of individuals are also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative products that cater to the target customer. For instance, Smilo (Momma Goose Inc.), a US-based company, has launched a new line of baby pacifiers that are sized according to the baby's age and expand in the mouth for optimum support. They are also developing pacifiers that reduce the intake of air by toddlers to prevent a gassy stomach.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Angelcare USA LLC, Baby Shusher LLC, Doddle & Co, Handi-Craft Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Mam Babyartikel Gmbh, Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.), Natursutten ApS, Newell Brands Inc., Pigeon Corporation and The Natural Baby Company LLC.



