Worldwide Ball Clay Industry to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Aug 26, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ball Clay Market, By Application: Ceramic Applications, Non-Ceramic Applications, By Region - 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This sedimentary clay commonly contains 20 to 80% kaolinite, 10 to 25% mica, and six to 65 percent quartz. Variations in composition and carbonaceous materials may also occur in localized seams of a deposit.
Regardless of its origin, ball clay is a versatile mineral for a variety of applications. The name "ball" comes from the method used to mine the clay, which was to crush it into balls. Although ball clays are a versatile material for making ceramics, the name carries a negative connotation.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand for sanitary ware application due to rise in construction is predominantly fueling growth global ball clay market. For instance, In India, the government has initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and 'Housing for All by 2022', which are expected to drive the residential construction during the forecast period.
The government had planned to double the investment in the infrastructure sector to about INR 100 lakh crore (~USD 1.5 trillion), over the next five years. Furthermore, the country launched more than 1,800 housing projects in the country and is also expected to launch even a larger number of projects in 2021.
On the other hand, availability of filler such as plastics, rubber, fertilizers, insecticides, adhesives, and sealants that can be used as alternative of clay is expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global ball clay market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global ball clay market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amarnath Industries, Ashok Alco - chem Limited (AACL), Golcha Associated (Associated Soapstone Distribution Company Pvt. Ltd.), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Modkha Marine Sdn Bhd, Stephan Schmidt KG, Imerys, JLD Minerals, Mota Ceramic Solutions, Old Hickory Clay Company, and Sibelco
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global ball clay market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ball clay market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market BALL CLAY, By APPLICATION
- Market BALL CLAY, By REGION
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Growing demand from sanitary ware application
- Availability of filler that can be used as alternative of ball clay
- Growing demand from non-sanitary ware products
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Ball Clay Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Global Ball Clay Market, By Application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Ceramic Applications
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Sanitary Ware
- Wall and Floor Tiles
- Tableware
- Refractories
- Other Ceramic Applications
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Non-Ceramic Applications
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Rubbers and Plastics
- Fertilizers and Insecticides
6. Global Ball Clay Market, By Region, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2028
- Country Trends
- North America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Europe
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Asia Pacific
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Latin America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Middle East & Africa
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Rest of World
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
7. Competitive Landscape
- Amarnath Industries
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Developments
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Ashok Alco - chem Limited (AACL)
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Golcha Associated
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Modkha Marine Sdn Bhd
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Stephan Schmidt KG
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Imerys
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- JLD Minerals
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Mota Ceramic Solutions
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Old Hickory Clay Company
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Sibelco
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
8. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfckuo
