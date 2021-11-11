Worldwide Barite Industry to 2026 - Increase in Investment by Major Oil Companies in Deep and Ultra-Deep Offshore Exploration Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barite Market Research Report by Grade Analysis, Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Barite Market size was estimated at USD 820.27 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 892.68 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% reaching USD 1,388.31 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Barite Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Barite Market, including Albar Industrial Minerals Ltd., Anglo Pacific Minerals, Ashapura Group, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Barium & Chemicals, Inc, Chinchana Group, CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Demeter O&G Supplies Sdn Bhd, Deutsche Baryt Industrie, Excalibar Minerals LLC, General Electric, Halliburton Company, International Earth Products LLC, KIA Energy Co.,LTD., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Milwhite Inc., New Riverside Ochre Company, Nhat Huy Group, P&S Barite Mining Co., Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, SCR-Sibelco N.V., Sibelco, Sojitz Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, and The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Barite Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Barite Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Barite Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Barite Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Barite Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Barite Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Barite Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rapidly increasing demand from the oil and gas industry

5.2.2. Growing use in the plastic industry

5.2.3. Increasing applications in the healthcare industry as in medical devices owing to its ability to absorb X-rays and gamma rays

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Regulatory restrictions in the mining of barite

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increase in investment by major oil companies in deep and ultra-deep offshore exploration

5.4.2. Increased paint and coating consumption in the construction, automotive, and general industries

5.4.3. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging countries

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Availability of substitutes such as ilmenite, celestite, iron ore, and synthetic hematite



6. Barite Market, by Grade Analysis

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Gr. 4.0

6.3. Gr. 4.1

6.4. Gr. 4.2

6.5. Gr. 4.3 and above

6.6. Up to Sp. Gr. 3.9



7. Barite Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bedded

7.3. Residual

7.4. Vein



8. Barite Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Coatings

8.3. Drilling Mud

8.4. Paints

8.5. Paper

8.6. Pharmaceuticals

8.7. Pulp

8.8. Rubber & Plastics



9. Americas Barite Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Barite Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Barite Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Albar Industrial Minerals Ltd.

13.2. Anglo Pacific Minerals

13.3. Ashapura Group

13.4. Baker Hughes Incorporated

13.5. Barium & Chemicals, Inc.

13.6. Chinchana Group

13.7. CIMBAR Performance Minerals

13.8. Demeter O&G Supplies Sdn Bhd

13.9. Deutsche Baryt Industrie

13.10. Excalibar Minerals LLC

13.11. General Electric

13.12. Halliburton Company

13.13. International Earth Products LLC

13.14. KIA Energy Co.,LTD.

13.15. Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

13.16. Milwhite Inc.

13.17. New Riverside Ochre Company

13.18. Nhat Huy Group

13.19. P&S Barite Mining Co., Ltd.

13.20. Schlumberger Limited

13.21. SCR-Sibelco N.V.

13.22. Sibelco

13.23. Sojitz Corporation

13.24. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

13.25. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rox4af

