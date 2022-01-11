Worldwide Basin, Bowl, and Cup Industry to 2028 - Featuring Medtronic, Narang Medical and IndoSurgicals Private Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Basin, Bowl, and Cup Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Basin, Bowl, Cup), by Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic), by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global basin, bowl, and cup market size is expected to reach USD 504.1 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing reimbursement for surgeries and favorable government initiatives, along with increasing geriatric population, are driving the market.



Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. This is due to the expanding number of hospitals around the world, which will result in the high adoption of basins, bowls, and cups because they are cost-effective and time-saving.



The market growth is projected to be restrained by an increase in the use of reusable bowls, basins, and cups, which can be a source of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), particularly when infectious microorganisms are transmitted between surfaces or other areas such as the facility's water, which may contain pathogens or a patient's personal goods which are exposed to pathogens. This may act as a restraint and lower the demand for basins, bowls, and cups.



Technological advancements such as single-use or disposable ones are replacing conventionally used stainless basins and bowls. A significant reason for this shift from stainless steel basins and bowls to disposable ones is to reduce cross-contamination risk. The use of disposable basins and bowls helps in controlling the infection spread. As a result, advanced technology is expected to fuel the growth of the market.



Basin, Bowl, and Cup Market Report Highlights

By product type, the cup segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. This is due to the growing pediatric and geriatric population and their reliance on medicines, which is one of the major causes driving up the use of medicine cups

Based on the material type, stainless steel held the largest revenue share in 2020. Stainless-steel basins are becoming increasingly diverse and diversified in their applications and usage. Stainless-steel basins are easy to clean and can be autoclaved, making them suitable for hospitals and operation centers, which is anticipated to boost the demand for basins, bowls, and cups

Asia Pacific led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is owing to the region's vast population, particularly in China and India , as well as the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Basin, Bowl And Cups Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.6 Basin, Bowl And Cups: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2 SWOT Analysis, By PEST

3.7 Impact Of COVID-19 On Market



Chapter 4 Basin, Bowl And Cups Market: Segment Analysis, By Product Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, By Product Type, 2016 To 2028

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028

4.5.1 Basin

4.5.1.1 Basin Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1.1 Emesis Basin

4.5.1.1.1.1 Emesis Basin Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1.2 Solution Basin

4.5.1.1.2.1 Solution Basin Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1.3 Others

4.5.1.1.3.1 Others Basin Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Cup

4.5.2.1 Cup Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.1 Medicine Cup

4.5.2.1.1.1 Medicine Cup Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.2 Urine Cup

4.5.2.1.2.1 Urine Cup Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.3 Iodine Cup

4.5.2.1.3.1 Iodine Cup Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.4 Others

4.5.2.1.4.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Bowl

4.5.3.1 Bowl Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.1.1 Lotion Bowl

4.5.3.1.1.1 Lotion Bowl Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.1.2 Sponge Bowl

4.5.3.1.2.1 Sponge Bowl Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.1.3 Procedure Bowl

4.5.3.1.3.1 Procedure Bowl Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.1.4 Solution Bowl

4.5.3.1.4.1 Solution Bowl Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.1.5 Others

4.5.3.1.5.1 Others Bowl Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Basin, Bowl And Cups Market: Segment Analysis, By Material Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Shape Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, By Material Type, 2016 To 2028

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028

5.5.1 Stainless Steel

5.5.1.1 Stainless Steel Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Plastic

5.5.2.1 Plastic Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Others

5.5.3.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Basin, Bowl And Cups Market: Segment Analysis, By End User, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, By End User, 2016 To 2028

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028

6.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Long-term Care Facilities

6.5.2.1 Long-term Care Facilities Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Homecare Settings

6.5.3.1 Homecare Settings Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Others

6.5.4.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Basin, Bowl And Cups Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Material Type, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Regional Market Dashboard

7.4 Regional Market Snapshot

7.5 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume And Trend Analysis, 2020 To 2028

7.6 North America

7.6.1 North America Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.6.2 U.S.

7.6.2.1 U.S. Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.6.3 Canada

7.6.3.1 Canada Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7 Europe

7.7.1 Europe Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7.2 U.K.

7.7.2.1 U.K. Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7.3 Germany

7.7.3.1 Germany Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7.4 France

7.7.4.1 France Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7.5 Italy

7.7.5.1 Italy Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7.6 Spain

7.7.6.1 Spain Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7.7 Russia

7.7.7.1 Russia Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8 Asia Pacific

7.8.1 Asia Pacific Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8.2 Japan

7.8.2.1 Japan Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8.3 China (Mainland)

7.8.3.1 China (Mainland) Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8.4 India

7.8.4.1 India Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8.5 Australia

7.8.5.1 Australia Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8.6 South Korea

7.8.6.1 South Korea Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.9 Latin America

7.9.1 Latin America Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.9.2 Brazil

7.9.2.1 Brazil Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.9.3 Mexico

7.9.3.1 Mexico Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.9.4 Argentina

7.9.4.1 Argentina Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.9.5 Colombia

7.9.5.1 Colombia Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.10 MEA

7.10.1 MEA Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.10.2 South Africa

7.10.2.1 South Africa Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.10.3 Saudi Arabia

7.10.3.1 Saudi Arabia Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.10.4 UAE

7.10.4.1 UAE Basin, Bowl And Cups Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Basin, Bowl And Cups Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Market Leaders

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

8.3.2 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

8.3.2.1 New Product Launch

8.3.2.2 Expansion

8.3.2.3 Acquisition

8.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Medtronic

8.4.1.1 Company Overview

8.4.1.2 Financial Performance

8.4.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2 Narang Medical Limited

8.4.2.1 Company Overview

8.4.2.2 Financial Performance

8.4.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3 IndoSurgicals Private Limited

8.4.3.1 Company Overview

8.4.3.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4 Advin Health Care

8.4.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5 Key Surgical

8.4.5.1 Company Overview

8.4.5.2 Financial Performance

8.4.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6 Cardinal Health

8.4.8.1 Company Overview

8.4.8.2 Financial Performance

8.4.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7 GPC Medical Ltd.

8.4.7.1 Company Overview

8.4.7.2 Financial Performance

8.4.7.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8 Medegen Medical Products

8.4.8.1 Company Overview

8.4.8.2 Financial Performance

8.4.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9 Med-Vet International

8.4.9.1 Company Overview

8.4.9.2 Financial Performance

8.4.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10 DESCO MEDICAL INDIA

8.4.10.1 Company overview

8.4.10.2 Financial performance

8.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives

