Worldwide Bathroom Cabinets Industry to 2028 - by Material Type, Application and Geography

This report offers strategic insights into the global bathroom cabinets market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on material type, application and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.



Bathroom cabinets has undergone substantial design and technological advancement over the past few decades resulting in impressive styling and remodeling demand. The global bathroom cabinets market is experiencing a substantial growth due to rise in housing development projects, which demands high end household amenities. Especially in the countries such as China and India, due to growing real estate market, the market for bathroom cabinets is gaining momentum. Moreover, bathroom renovations and remodeling are trending in the market due to growing consumer interest in bathroom decor and rising disposable income of the people. Surge in demand for customized countertop materials such as engineered stone, lava stone, granite, marble, etc. owing to wide range of pattern, price affordability and accountability of these products in bathroom application is expected to spur market growth through the forecast period.



On the basis of material type, the global bathroom cabinets market is segmented into wood, ceramics, metal, glass and stone material. In terms of revenue contribution, wood segment accounted for major share of global bathroom cabinets market. It accounted for over 40% market share in 2019. However, stone segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2020-2028).



On the basis of application, the global bathroom cabinets market is segmented into residential and non-residential application. In terms of revenue contribution, residential application accounted for major share of bathroom cabinets market. In 2019, segment accounted for over 70% of global bathroom cabinets market. Bathroom cabinets demand from residential application has increased significantly over past few years due to rising demand from new house constructions and renovations of old properties.



For the purpose of this study, the global bathroom cabinet market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for bathroom cabinets. This growth is attributed to the growing demand from developing economies such as China and India due to surging real-estate industry and developing infrastructure facilities in these countries. Asia Pacific region contributed to over 35% revenue share in 2019. The region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.



In order to help the strategic decision makers, the report also includes profiles of the leading bathroom cabinets' manufacturers, along with their, product portfolio and key developments.



