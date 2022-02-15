Worldwide Bathroom Taps Industry to 2030 - Featuring Jaquar, Kohler and LIXIL Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bathroom Taps Market by Product Type, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bathroom taps market was valued at $17,270.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,953.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Bathroom taps are components of sanitary equipment that regulates flow of water from a pipe. The global bathroom taps market is seeing an increase in eco-friendly faucets; sensor taps are one such product that has gained widespread appeal among customers. Proximity sensors in a sensor tap detect presence of individual hands within their proximity range, triggering a mechanism that opens tap valve and allows water to flow.



Bathroom taps are used in commercial and residential sectors. The residential sector has dominated the market, and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Many bathroom tap manufacturers are manufacturing smart and advanced taps for safety and hygienic purpose to reduce wastage of water. For instance, in March 2021, Jaquar group launched smart design Blush Sensor bathroom faucet, which has quick detection response and can turn off automatically when nothing is detected. As a result, demands in such technological advancements for bathroom taps is predicted to increase throughout the forecast period.



Various key players are strengthening their market position and expanding its business by opening distribution centers across the globe, which enhances their market position. For instance, in December 2020, LIXIL Corporation expanded its business by opening a new distribution center in California. LIXIL is expected to provide better service to its clients in the western regions of the country and Canada, which is expected to increase its reach within the U.S. Hence, this strategic move in business is expected to increase distribution of bathroom taps and provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.



The bathroom taps market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into mixer taps, pillar taps, wall mounted taps, floor mounted taps, and others. By material, it is divided into metal, and plastics. By end user, it is divided into residential, and commercial. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key companies profiled in the bathroom taps market report include CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Delta Faucet Company, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corporation, MOEN Incorporated, MAC Faucets, LLC., MASCO Corporation, ROCA Sanitario S.A., and Eczacibasi Group (VITRA).



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging bathroom taps market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the bathroom taps market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global bathroom taps market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within bathroom taps market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the bathroom taps industry.

