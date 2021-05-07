Worldwide Battery Charger Industry to 2026 - by Accutronics, Analytic Systems Ware and Anoma Among Others

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery charger market reached a value of US$ 21.7 Billion in 2020. A battery charger is a device which is used for transferring energy into a rechargeable battery by passing an electric current through it. Some battery chargers need to be manually disconnected by the constant voltage source whereas others may use a timer for cutting off the power at fixed intervals. Currently, the expansion of the electronics industry is the primary factor catalysing the demand for battery chargers. An increasing demand for electrical vehicles (EVs) and connected devices acts as another major force stimulating the growth of the battery charger market.



Over the years, several trends have been observed in the market like miniaturisation which have made these chargers powerful and faster, yet increasingly compact in size. In addition, various developments have been made so that battery chargers can cater to different functions without the need for separate cables. Growing focus and awareness regarding the importance of charging management is further encouraging the manufacturers to develop safe and rapid charging technologies. Apart from this, in order to expand their consumer-base, manufacturers have introduced wireless, smart and high temperature-resistant battery chargers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global battery charger market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Accutronics Limited, Analytic Systems Ware Ltd., Anoma Corporation, Associated Equipment Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Exide Technologies, Ferro Magnetics Corporation, FRIWO AG, HindlePower, Inc., Panasonic Corporation of North America, Phihong USA Corporation, Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd., Saft S.A., Salcomp Plc, Schumacher Electric Corporation, Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd., Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd., Spectrum Brands Inc. (Rayovac Division), Uniross Batteries S.A.S, Yuasa Battery Inc. and others.



This report provides a deep insight into the global battery charger market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the battery charger industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global battery charger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global battery charger market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global battery charger market?

What are the major application segments in the global battery charger market?

What are the major categories in the global battery charger market?

What are the major product types in the global battery charger market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global battery charger market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global battery charger market?

What is the structure of the global battery charger market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global battery charger market?

How are battery chargers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary /Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Battery Charger Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Category

5.7 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Smartphones

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Laptops

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Electric Vehicles

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Tablets

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Digital Cameras

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Feature Phones

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 OEM

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Replacement

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Wired

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wireless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Battery Charger Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Accutronics Limited

11.3.2 Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.

11.3.3 Anoma Corporation

11.3.4 Associated Equipment Corporation

11.3.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.

11.3.6 Exide Technologies

11.3.7 Ferro Magnetics Corporation

11.3.8 FRIWO AG

11.3.9 HindlePower Inc.

11.3.10 Panasonic Corporation of North America

11.3.11 Phihong USA Corporation

11.3.12 Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.

11.3.13 Saft S.A

11.3.14 Salcomp Plc

11.3.15 Schumacher Electric Corporation

11.3.16 Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.3.17 Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

11.3.18 Spectrum Brands Inc.

11.3.19 Uniross Batteries S.A.S

11.3.20 Yuasa Battery Inc.



