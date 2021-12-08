Worldwide Behavioural & Mental Health Software Industry to 2026 - Growing Awareness of Subscription Models Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market (2021-2026) by Component, Service, Function, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market is estimated to be USD 2.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.41 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.36%.



Mental health software facilitates interactive health care sources to choose the right treatment for a person enduring trauma, depression, liquor, and anxiety. The patient's health documents or specifics and therapeutic history background are used to prepare or build the proposal. Being indebted to the escalating prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression, the patients gradually seek care. Therefore, healthcare workers use computerized technologies to monitor behavioral/mental safety. These factors are fuelling the studied market growth.



According to WHO data from 2020, depression is the most widespread medical disease and one of the foremost causes of disability, affecting around 264 million people globally. Corresponding to reports, the system allows consumers to arrange meetings online and give medical bills using mobile gadgets such as smartphones and laptops. This will create huge market opportunities in both emerging and developed countries.



However, the factors such as data privacy issues and limited IT professionals in healthcare organizations will hinder the market growth.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Core Solutions, Ginger, Mind Linc, EMIS Health, Peer Therapeutics, Lark Health etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Behaviour Health Systems

4.1.2 Growing m-Health and Telehealth Services

4.1.3 Rising Government Funding to Support Progressive Adoption

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Data Privacy and Technical Issues

4.2.2 Limited IT Know-How in Healthcare Organizations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Market Potential in Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Growing Awareness of Subscription Models

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Financial Limitations in Emerging Countries

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Integrated Software

6.2.2 Standalone Software

6.3 Support Services



7 Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Practices

7.3 Community Clinics

7.4 Hospitals



8 Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinical Functionality

8.2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR)

8.2.2 E-Prescribing

8.2.3 Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

8.2.4 Care Plans/Health Management

8.2.5 Telehealth

8.3 Administrative Functionality

8.3.1 Patient/Client Scheduling

8.3.2 Case Management

8.3.3 Business Intelligence (BI)

8.3.4 Document/Image Management

8.3.5 Workforce Management

8.4 Financial Functionality

8.4.1 Managed Care

8.4.2 Revenue Cycle Management

8.4.3 Accounts Payable/General Ledger

8.4.4 Payroll



9 Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Accumedic

11.2 Advanced Data Systems

11.3 AdvancedMD

11.4 Allscripts

11.5 Big Health

11.6 Blackthorn Therapeutics

11.7 Cerner

11.8 Compulink

11.9 Core Solutions

11.10 Credible Behavioural Health

11.11 Cure MD

11.12 EMIS Health

11.13 eNeura

11.14 Epic Systems Corporations

11.15 Ginger

11.16 Happify Health

11.17 Holmusk

11.18 Kareo

11.19 Karuna Pharmaceuticals

11.20 Lark Health

11.21 Lyra Health

11.22 Meditab Software

11.23 Mediware

11.24 MindLinc

11.25 Netsmart

11.26 NextGen Healthcare

11.27 Pear Therapeutics

11.28 Qualifacts

11.29 The Echo Group

11.30 Valant

11.31 Welligent



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6froyg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

