Worldwide Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Declares February 20, 2021 National Comfy Day

For Michael & Brian Speciale, the idea of The Comfy®, the patented wearable blanket that in four years has gone from an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank to being sold in over 100 countries through 5000 retail doors to millions of happy customers, came from a personally challenging time.

"The idea for The Comfy® came up four years ago while I was going through a difficult time," explained The Comfy® co-founder Michael Speciale. "I needed comfort, and The Comfy® became something to focus on that wouldn't just make me feel warm and safe, but others too."

After brokering a deal with Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Shark Tank, brothers Michael and Brian Speciale transformed her $50K investment into a multi-million dollar brand that now gives folks in 100+ countries around the world the feeling that they are being wrapped up in a giant hug.

Through their Comfy Cares initiatives, they've been able to give back to the community and spread the happy. To date they've donated to causes helping those in need, frontline workers, and the homeless, and are currently partnered with the Haley Moore Foundation to help stop bullying.

Don't forget to tag us at #TheComfy for a chance to win a wearable blanket!

The Comfy Love continues all throughout February as the Bros will be sharing their memories and stories of the past four years of Comfy so stay tuned!

The Comfy® products are currently available on thecomfy.com, Amazon (US, Canada, UK, Australia), Zappos, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, The Paper Store, Kohl's, London Drugs, The Shopping Channel, and Macy's.

About The Comfy®

Cozy Comfort Company LLC is family-owned and operated by brothers Brian and Michael Speciale--the creators of The Comfy®. Just a month after forming their company, The Comfy® was invited to make their pitch on ABC's Shark Tank. With only a prototype in hand they closed a deal with Barbara Corcoran and the rest is history. The Comfy has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, People, CNN, Yahoo, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Inc., Scary Mommy, and more.

