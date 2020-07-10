Worldwide Big Data Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Integration of AI, IoT and Blockchain Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Jul 10, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Operations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global big data market size is projected to grow from USD 138.9 billion in 2020 to USD 229.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period.
The major growth factors of the big data market include the increasing awareness of Internet of Things (IoT) devices among organizations, increasing availability of data across the organization to gain deeper insights to remain competitive, and increasing government investments in various regions for enhancing digital technologies.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The big market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of big data solutions, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.
Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The big data market by industry vertical is segmented into nine categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, telecommunications and Information Technology (IT), transportation and logistics, and others (real estate, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and education and research). The manufacturing industry vertical is the most affected by big data trends and possibilities due to the nature and amount of data that is produced by it. Manufacturers are increasingly the adoption of big data solutions for risk management, operations and supply chain optimization, after-sales support, and predictive, and preventive maintenance.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Businesses in the region have started deploying data visualization solutions that will help them generate statistical data and make faster business decisions. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focusing on the enhanced management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes. Growing digitalization, increasing adoption of big data technologies, such as Hadoop and Apache by vendors in the region, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
The report includes the study of the key players offering big data solutions and services.
It profiles major vendors in the global big data market. The major vendors includes Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Talend (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Alteryx (US), Sisense (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), Splunk (US), Palantir Technologies (US), 1010data (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Fusionex (Malaysia), Information Builders (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Micro Focus (UK), HPE (US), MicroStrategy (US), ThoughtSpot (US), and Yellowfin (Australia). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the big data market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the big data market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, business function, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Big Data Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Business Functions
4.3 Market by Region
4.4 Market in North America, By Solution and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Plummeting Technology Costs and Development of Open Source Big Data Software Frameworks
5.2.1.2 Data Connectivity Through Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments
5.2.1.3 Incorporation of Digital Transformation in Top-Level Strategies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Complexity in Insights Extraction
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of AI, IoT, and Blockchain With Big Data
5.2.3.2 Strengthening Regulatory Landscape for Data Protection
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses Giving Rise to Privacy and Security Concerns
5.3 Case Studies
5.3.1 Case Study 1: to Gain a Competitive Edge Through BI Solutions
5.3.2 Case Study 2: to Provide Real-Time Analytics Solution for Making Better Decisions More Quickly
5.3.3 Case Study 3: to Deliver Tools That Create a Personalized Customer Experience and Drive Productivity for Enterprise Partners
5.3.4 Case Study 4: to Adopt Customized Learning Solutions That Can Run on the Cloud Environment
5.3.5 Case Study 5: to Provide IoT Solutions for Predicting and Preventing Maintenance Issue Through Cloudera Enterprise Solution
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.4.3 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
5.4.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.5 Big Data: Evolution
5.6 Big Data: Architecture
5.7 Big Data: Types
5.8 Big Data Analytics: Types
6 Big Data Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Big Data Market, By Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Big Data Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Big Data Market, By Business Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Marketing and Sales
9.3 Operations
9.4 Finance
9.5 Human Resources
10 Big Data Market, By Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Big Data: Enterprise Use Cases
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 Government and Defense
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.8 Media and Entertainment
10.9 Telecommunications and Information Technology
10.10 Transportation and Logistics
10.11 Others
11 Big Data Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Microquadrant Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Microsoft
13.3 Teradata
13.4 IBM
13.5 Oracle
13.6 SAS Institute
13.7 Google
13.8 AWS
13.9 SAP
13.10 Talend
13.11 Salesforce
13.12 Micro Focus
13.13 HPE
13.14 MicroStrategy
13.15 Adobe
13.16 Alteryx
13.17 ThoughtSpot
13.18 Qlik
13.19 TIBCO Software
13.20 Sisense
13.21 Informatica
13.22 Cloudera
13.23 Splunk
13.24 Palantir Technologies
13.25 1010data
13.26 Hitachi Vantara
13.27 Fusionex
13.28 Information Builders
13.29 Yellowfin
