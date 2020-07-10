Worldwide Big Data Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Integration of AI, IoT and Blockchain Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Operations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data market size is projected to grow from USD 138.9 billion in 2020 to USD 229.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The major growth factors of the big data market include the increasing awareness of Internet of Things (IoT) devices among organizations, increasing availability of data across the organization to gain deeper insights to remain competitive, and increasing government investments in various regions for enhancing digital technologies.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The big market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of big data solutions, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.



Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The big data market by industry vertical is segmented into nine categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, telecommunications and Information Technology (IT), transportation and logistics, and others (real estate, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and education and research). The manufacturing industry vertical is the most affected by big data trends and possibilities due to the nature and amount of data that is produced by it. Manufacturers are increasingly the adoption of big data solutions for risk management, operations and supply chain optimization, after-sales support, and predictive, and preventive maintenance.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Businesses in the region have started deploying data visualization solutions that will help them generate statistical data and make faster business decisions. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focusing on the enhanced management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes. Growing digitalization, increasing adoption of big data technologies, such as Hadoop and Apache by vendors in the region, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



The report includes the study of the key players offering big data solutions and services.

It profiles major vendors in the global big data market. The major vendors includes Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Talend (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Alteryx (US), Sisense (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), Splunk (US), Palantir Technologies (US), 1010data (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Fusionex (Malaysia), Information Builders (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Micro Focus (UK), HPE (US), MicroStrategy (US), ThoughtSpot (US), and Yellowfin (Australia). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the big data market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the big data market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, business function, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Big Data Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Business Functions

4.3 Market by Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Solution and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Plummeting Technology Costs and Development of Open Source Big Data Software Frameworks

5.2.1.2 Data Connectivity Through Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

5.2.1.3 Incorporation of Digital Transformation in Top-Level Strategies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Complexity in Insights Extraction

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of AI, IoT, and Blockchain With Big Data

5.2.3.2 Strengthening Regulatory Landscape for Data Protection

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses Giving Rise to Privacy and Security Concerns

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 Case Study 1: to Gain a Competitive Edge Through BI Solutions

5.3.2 Case Study 2: to Provide Real-Time Analytics Solution for Making Better Decisions More Quickly

5.3.3 Case Study 3: to Deliver Tools That Create a Personalized Customer Experience and Drive Productivity for Enterprise Partners

5.3.4 Case Study 4: to Adopt Customized Learning Solutions That Can Run on the Cloud Environment

5.3.5 Case Study 5: to Provide IoT Solutions for Predicting and Preventing Maintenance Issue Through Cloudera Enterprise Solution

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.3 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.5 Big Data: Evolution

5.6 Big Data: Architecture

5.7 Big Data: Types

5.8 Big Data Analytics: Types



6 Big Data Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Big Data Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Big Data Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Big Data Market, By Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marketing and Sales

9.3 Operations

9.4 Finance

9.5 Human Resources



10 Big Data Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Big Data: Enterprise Use Cases

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Government and Defense

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.9 Telecommunications and Information Technology

10.10 Transportation and Logistics

10.11 Others



11 Big Data Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Microquadrant Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Microsoft

13.3 Teradata

13.4 IBM

13.5 Oracle

13.6 SAS Institute

13.7 Google

13.8 AWS

13.9 SAP

13.10 Talend

13.11 Salesforce

13.12 Micro Focus

13.13 HPE

13.14 MicroStrategy

13.15 Adobe

13.16 Alteryx

13.17 ThoughtSpot

13.18 Qlik

13.19 TIBCO Software

13.20 Sisense

13.21 Informatica

13.22 Cloudera

13.23 Splunk

13.24 Palantir Technologies

13.25 1010data

13.26 Hitachi Vantara

13.27 Fusionex

13.28 Information Builders

13.29 Yellowfin



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvhxl2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

