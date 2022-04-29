Worldwide Big Data Security Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fortinet, Google and McAfee Among Others

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data security market reached a value of US$ 16.40 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Big data security refers to various measures and tools employed to safeguard data and analytics processes. It protects against cyberattacks, thefts, or other malicious activities that could potentially harm valuable data. It also assists in ensuring the security of transactions and data storage logs, improving the efficiency of systems, enabling convenient resource sharing, and preventing unauthorized access to enhance the safety and performance of the organization. Since cyber threats can lead to financial losses, reputational damage, and operational downtime, big data security has gained prominence among businesses across the globe



Nowadays, various enterprises are using big data analytics tools to improve their business strategies and performance, which increases the risks of cyberattacks. With the rising privacy concerns, there has been widespread adoption of advanced security solutions. Besides this, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the adoption of work-from-home (WFH) policies, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for big data security to provide a cyber-safe remote-working environment to employees.

Additionally, the growing inclination toward the usage of advanced digital technologies like cloud solutions is strengthening the need for big data security solutions. Furthermore, governments of various nations are introducing stringent regulations for data protection and privacy. This, in confluence with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in big data security solutions, is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging digitization trend, growing adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, rapid internet penetration, and increasing investments in security solutions are some of the other factors providing a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cloudera Inc., Fortinet Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Thales Group



