Worldwide Bio Preservation Industry to 2025 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich and VWR Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio Preservation Market By Product (Media, Equipment, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring System, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other), By Biospecimen, By Cell Providers, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio Preservation Market is expected to witness robust growth rate during the forecast period. The Global Bio Preservation Market is driven by increasing requirement for preserving new-born's stem cells across the globe. Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is positively impacting the growth of the market. Also, upsurge in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Bio Preservation Market is segmented based on product, biospecimens, cell providers, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into media, equipment, accessories, alarms & monitoring system, incubators, centrifuges and others. Out of which, the equipment segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast years as well. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand from biobanks. In addition to this, high preservation costs of biological specimens is further anticipated to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years. Also, the media segment is forecast to register robust CAGR during the forecast period, on account of wide adoption in the regenerative medicine industry.



Major players operating in the Global Bio Preservation Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, VWR Corporation, Biolife Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., BioCision, LLC, Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc., So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Princeton Cryotech, Inc., Chart MVE Biomedical, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Biomatrica. Inc., Taylor-Wharton Cryogenics LLC, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements, and new developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Bio Preservation Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Bio Preservation Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Bio Preservation Market based on product, biospecimens, cell providers, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bio Preservation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bio Preservation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Bio Preservation Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bio Preservation Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Bio Preservation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Media, Equipment, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring System, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other)

6.2.2. By Biospecimen (Human Tissue Samples, Stem Cells, Organs, Others)

6.2.3. By Cell Providers (CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells)

6.2.4. By Application (Therapeutic, Research, Clinical Trials, Others)

6.2.5. By End User (Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Bio Preservation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Biospecimen

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Bio Preservation Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Product

7.3.1.2.2. By Application

7.3.1.2.3. By End User

7.3.2. India Bio Preservation Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Product

7.3.2.2.2. By Application

7.3.2.2.3. By End User

7.3.3. Australia Bio Preservation Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Product

7.3.3.2.2. By Application

7.3.3.2.3. By End User

7.3.4. Japan Bio Preservation Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Product

7.3.4.2.2. By Application

7.3.4.2.3. By End User

7.3.5. South Korea Bio Preservation Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Product

7.3.5.2.2. By Application

7.3.5.2.3. By End User



8. Europe Bio Preservation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Biospecimen

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Bio Preservation Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Product

8.3.1.2.2. By Application

8.3.1.2.3. By End User

8.3.2. Germany Bio Preservation Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Product

8.3.2.2.2. By Application

8.3.2.2.3. By End User

8.3.3. United Kingdom Bio Preservation Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Product

8.3.3.2.2. By Application

8.3.3.2.3. By End Use

8.3.4. Italy Bio Preservation Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Product

8.3.4.2.2. By Application

8.3.4.2.3. By End User

8.3.5. Spain Bio Preservation Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Product

8.3.5.2.2. By Application

8.3.5.2.3. By End User



9. North America Bio Preservation Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Biospecimen

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Bio Preservation Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Product

9.3.1.2.2. By Application

9.3.1.2.3. By End User

9.3.2. Mexico Bio Preservation Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Product

9.3.2.2.2. By Application

9.3.2.2.3. By End User

9.3.3. Canada Bio Preservation Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Product

9.3.3.2.2. By Application

9.3.3.2.3. By End User



10. South America Bio Preservation Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Biospecimen

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Bio Preservation Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Product

10.3.1.2.2. By Application

10.3.1.2.3. By End User

10.3.2. Argentina Bio Preservation Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Product

10.3.2.2.2. By Application

10.3.2.2.3. By End User

10.3.3. Colombia Bio Preservation Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Product

10.3.3.2.2. By Application

10.3.3.2.3. By End Use



11. Middle East and Africa Bio Preservation Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Biospecimen

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Bio Preservation Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By Product

11.3.1.2.2. By Application

11.3.1.2.3. By End User

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Bio Preservation Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By Product

11.3.2.2.2. By Application

11.3.2.2.3. By End User

11.3.3. UAE Bio Preservation Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By Product

11.3.3.2.2. By Application

11.3.3.2.3. By End User



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

14.2. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

14.3. VWR Corporation

14.4. Biolife Solutions, Inc.

14.5. Lifeline Scientific, Inc.

14.6. Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

14.7. BioCision, LLC

14.8. Core Dynamics, Ltd.

14.9. Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc.

14.10. So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc.

14.11. Princeton Cryotech, Inc.

14.12. Chart MVE Biomedical

14.13. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

14.14. Biomatrica. Inc.

14.15. Taylor-Wharton Cryogenics LLC



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdgknq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

