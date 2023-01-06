Worldwide Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics (Bioplastics) Industry to 2033 - Due to the Development of Advanced Biopolymers and Materials Demand is Rising

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics (Bioplastics): Current and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At present, the majority of plastics are derived from petrochemicals. Most plastic packaging is used only once (single use items) and 95% of the value of the material is thus lost, with a global economic cost of US$80-$120 billion annually.

The market for bioplastics will grow significantly in coming years, with production capacities exceeding 6 million tonnes by 2027.

Bioplastics are biobased products that allow for greater product sustainability due to their biodegradability and renewability. Their use is attractive as bioplastics that biodegrade to CO2 and H2O mitigate the negative effects of standard plastic (litter and damage to aqua environments).

Renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and algae can be utilized instead of petroleum, thereby reducing global dependence on crude oil and lessening the impact on climate.

Despite growing global environmental awareness, bioplastics currently account for a very small percent of the >360 million tons of plastics produced annually, but with annual growth of 20-30%. Due to the development of advanced biopolymers and materials, reduced costs, regulations and increased consumer awareness demand is rising.

The sky rocketing price of petroleum coupled with government regulations and consumer global environmental concerns, and continued population growth is pushing the plastic industries towards sustainability.

Growing government regulatory restrictions, consumers' desire and energy conservation are some of the key factors that drive research and product development towards renewable resource-based polymeric biomaterials. The performance of bioplastics is also improving and range of applications expanding.

Companies Mentioned

Algal Bio

AMSilk GmbH

Arkema

Avantium

BASF

Bioform Technologies

Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd.

Bolt Threads

Borealis

Braskem

Cathay

CJ Biomaterials

Danimer Scientific

Dupont

Ecovative

Full Cycle Bioplastics

Humble Bee Bio

Indorama

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Loliware

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Natrify

NatureWorks

Notpla

Novamont

Plastus

Spiber

Stora Enso Oyj

Total Corbion

Traceless Materials GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Policy and regulations

3.5 The circular economy

3.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics

4 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS

4.1 Types

4.2 Production capacities

4.3 Bio-based adipic acid

4.3.1 Applications and production

4.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

4.4.1 Applications and production

4.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

4.5.1 Applications and production

4.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

4.6.1 Applications and production

4.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

4.7.1 Applications and production

4.8 Ethylene

4.8.1 Applications and production

4.9 Furfural

4.9.1 Applications and production

4.10 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF)

4.10.1 Applications and production

4.11 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

4.11.1 Applications and production

4.12 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

4.12.1 Applications and production

4.13 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

4.14 Isosorbide

4.14.1 Applications and production

4.15 Itaconic acid

4.15.1 Applications and production

4.16 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

4.16.1 Applications and production

4.17 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

4.17.1 Applications and production

4.18 Lactic acid (D-LA)

4.18.1 Applications and production

4.19 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

4.19.1 Applications and production

4.20 Lactide

4.20.1 Applications and production

4.21 Levoglucosenone

4.21.1 Applications and production

4.22 Levulinic acid

4.22.1 Applications and production

4.23 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

4.23.1 Applications and production

4.24 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

4.24.1 Applications and production

4.25 Muconic acid

4.25.1 Applications and production

4.26 Bio-Naphtha

4.26.1 Applications and production

4.26.2 Production capacities

4.26.3 Bio-naptha producers

4.27 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

4.27.1 Applications and production

4.28 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

4.28.1 Applications and production

4.29 Sebacic acid

4.29.1 Applications and production

4.30 Succinic acid (SA)

4.30.1 Applications and production

5 BIOPLASTICS AND BIOPOLYMERS

5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

5.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

5.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

5.2.1 Biodegradability

5.2.2 Compostability

5.3 Advantages and disadvantages

5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

5.6 Regional/country production capacities, by main types

5.6.1 Bio-based Polyethylene (Bio-PE) production capacities, by country

5.6.2 Bio-based Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) production capacities, by country

5.6.3 Bio-based polyamides (Bio-PA) production capacities, by country

5.6.4 Bio-based Polypropylene (Bio-PP) production capacities, by country

5.6.5 Bio-based Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT) production capacities, by country

5.6.6 Bio-based Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (PBAT) production capacities, by country

5.6.7 Bio-based Polybutylene succinate (PBS) production capacities, by country

5.6.8 Bio-based Polylactic acid (PLA) production capacities, by country

5.6.9 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) production capacities, by country

5.6.10 Starch blends production capacities, by country

5.7 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.7.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.7.1.1 Market analysis

5.7.1.2 Production

5.7.1.3 Producers and production capacities, current and planned

5.7.1.3.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities

5.7.1.3.2 PLA producers and production capacities

5.7.1.3.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.7.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.7.2.1 Market analysis

5.7.2.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.2.3 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.7.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

5.7.3.1 Market analysis

5.7.3.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.3.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.7.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

5.7.4.1 Market analysis

5.7.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

5.7.4.3 Producers and production capacities

5.7.4.3.1 FDCA and PEF producers and production capacities

5.7.4.3.2 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons).

5.7.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

5.7.5.1 Market analysis

5.7.5.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.5.3 Polyamides (Bio-PA) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.7.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

5.7.6.1 Market analysis

5.7.6.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.6.3 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.7.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

5.7.7.1 Market analysis

5.7.7.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.7.3 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.7.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.7.8.1 Market analysis

5.7.8.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.8.3 Polyethylene (Bio-PE) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons).

5.7.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

5.7.9.1 Market analysis

5.7.9.2 Producers and production capacities

5.7.9.3 Polypropylene (Bio-PP) production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.8 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.8.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.8.1.1 Technology description

5.8.1.2 Types

5.8.1.2.1 PHB

5.8.1.2.2 PHBV

5.8.1.3 Synthesis and production processes

5.8.1.4 Market analysis

5.8.1.5 Commercially available PHAs

5.8.1.6 Markets for PHAs

5.8.1.6.1 Packaging

5.8.1.6.2 Cosmetics

5.8.1.6.2.1 PHA microspheres

5.8.1.6.3 Medical

5.8.1.6.3.1 Tissue engineering

5.8.1.6.3.2 Drug delivery

5.8.1.6.4 Agriculture

5.8.1.6.4.1 Mulch film

5.8.1.6.4.2 Grow bags

5.8.1.7 Producers and production capacities

5.8.1.8 PHA production capacities 2019-2033 (1,000 tons)

5.8.2 Polysaccharides

5.8.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.8.2.1.1 Market analysis

5.8.2.1.2 Producers and production capacities

5.8.2.2 Nanocellulose

5.8.2.2.1 Cellulose nanocrystals

5.8.2.2.1.1 Synthesis

5.8.2.2.1.2 Properties

5.8.2.2.1.3 Production

5.8.2.2.1.4 Applications

5.8.2.2.1.5 Market analysis

5.8.2.2.1.6 Producers and production capacities

5.8.2.2.2 Cellulose nanofibers

5.8.2.2.2.1 Applications

5.8.2.2.2.2 Market analysis

5.8.2.2.2.3 Producers and production capacities

5.8.2.2.3 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

5.8.2.2.3.1 Production

5.8.2.2.3.2 Applications

5.8.3 Protein-based bioplastics

5.8.3.1 Types, applications and producers

5.8.4 Algal and fungal

5.8.4.1 Algal

5.8.4.1.1 Advantages

5.8.4.1.2 Production

5.8.4.1.3 Producers

5.8.4.2 Mycelium

5.8.4.2.1 Properties

5.8.4.2.2 Applications

5.8.4.2.3 Commercialization

5.8.5 Chitosan

5.8.5.1 Technology description

5.9 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS, BY REGION

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.3.1 China

5.9.3.2 Japan

5.9.3.3 Thailand

5.9.3.4 Indonesia

5.9.4 Latin America

5.10 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

5.10.1 Packaging

5.10.1.1 Processes for bioplastics in packaging

5.10.1.2 Applications

5.10.1.3 Flexible packaging

5.10.1.3.1 Production volumes 2019-2033

5.10.1.4 Rigid packaging

5.10.1.4.1 Production volumes 2019-2033

5.10.2 Consumer products

5.10.2.1 Applications

5.10.3 Automotive

5.10.3.1 Applications

5.10.3.2 Production capacities

5.10.4 Building & construction

5.10.4.1 Applications

5.10.4.2 Production capacities

5.10.5 Textiles

5.10.5.1 Apparel

5.10.5.2 Footwear

5.10.5.3 Medical textiles

5.10.5.4 Production capacities

5.10.6 Electronics

5.10.6.1 Applications

5.10.6.2 Production capacities

5.10.7 Agriculture and horticulture

5.10.7.1 Production capacities

6 COMPANY PROFILES 189 (340 companies)

7 REFERENCES

