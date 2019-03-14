Worldwide Biochip Products Market Analysis 2016-2018, and Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochip Products Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global biochip products market to grow with a CAGR of 17.05% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on biochip products market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on biochip products market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biochip products market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biochip products market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Technological Advances of Nanotechnology

Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery, Proteomics and Genomics

Healthcare Expenditure Across Geographies

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Biochip Technology

Fabrication of Biochips

Opportunities

Growing Applications of Biochip

Company Profiles



Fluidigm Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

HORIBA Ltd.

QIAGEN

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the biochip products market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the biochip products market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biochip products market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



