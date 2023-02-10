Worldwide Biodegradable Plastics Industry to 2030 - Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Plastics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE

Biome Technologies Plc.

Corbion n.v.

Danimer Scientific

Dow Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Fkur Kunstsoff

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Novamont s.p.a

Ptt Global Chemical Company Limited

Total Corbion

This report on global biodegradable plastics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global biodegradable plastics market by segmenting the market based on type, end-use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the biodegradable plastics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic

Increasing Focus On Sustainability

Favourable Government Regulations for Green Procurement Policies

Challenges

Higher prices than Conventional Plastics

Low Barrier Properties to Air, Water, and Oxygen

Low Resistance to Heat

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

PLA

Starch Blends

PHA

Biodegradable Polyesters

PCL

PBAT

PBS

Others

by End-use Industry

Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electrical Appliances

Domestic Appliances

Others

Textiles

Medical & Healthcare Textile

Personal care, clothes and other textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture

Tapes & Mulch Films

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

