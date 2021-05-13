Worldwide Biodegradable Polymers Industry to 2026 - Drivers, Restraints and Other Forces Impacting the Market

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Polymers: Global Markets and Technologies 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market volume of biodegradable polymers should grow from $1.0 kilotons in 2021 to $1.9 kilotons by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope:

Although the term "biodegradable polymers" is well-known, the controversy within the industry as to which materials should be considered biodegradable continues. These resins currently include polyolefin-based compositions containing starch and polymers containing aromatic groups that microorganisms have difficulty utilizing in their metabolism.

There are additives said to convert petroleum-based resins to biodegradable versions. These resultant resins are said to be oxo-biodegradable.

Part of the current debate revolves around defining an acceptable period for biodegradation to be completed. Almost all carbon-based materials are biodegradable if given enough time.

This report includes polymers that are fully biodegradable. Most define a "fully biodegradable polymer" as a polymer that is completely converted by microorganisms to carbon dioxide, water and humus.

In the case of anaerobic biodegradation, carbon dioxide, methane and humus are the degradation products. However, many within the industry insist on a period for degradation such that the terms "biodegradable" and "compostable" are not synonymous.

The issue concerning biodegradable versus compostable resins is an important issue that is discussed in detail in this report. Polymers derived from renewable resources (non-petroleum-based) are not covered unless they are considered biodegradable, since many polymers derived from renewable resources are not biodegradable. These materials are often called bio-based. Some polymers are both bio-based and biodegradable.

This report includes an overview and clear understanding of the global market for biodegradable polymers and analysis of global market trends, with 2020 considered as the base year and estimates provided for 2021 to 2026, with a projection of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.

This report covers the chemical types of biodegradable polymers along with their properties, production, producers and applications. Definitions, standards, market drivers, biodegradation testing, environmental issues, composting and relevant technologies will also be discussed.

The different chemical types of biodegradable polymers considered in the report include polylactic acid (PLA), starch-based and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). A qualitative analysis of protein-based products, biodegradable polymers from soybeans, genetically modified (GM) biodegradable polymers and oxo-biodegradable polymers is also covered in the report. The report further includes a discussion of the application of biodegradable polymers such as packaging, fibers/fabrics, agriculture, medical, food service, electrical and electronics, and automotive, among others.

The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers, their products, strategies, trade names and impact on the market.

The Report Includes:

54 data tables and 51 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for biodegradable polymers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Characterization and quantification of market potential for biodegradable polymers by application, chemical type, and geographical region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

A detailed description of biopolymer and the synthetic polymer gap; discussion on the integration of biodegradable plastics with disposal infrastructure, and information on non-uniform degradable tests such as ASTM D-6400

Discussion on modes of degradation of biodegradable polymers and effect of environmental exposure conditions and polymer structure on biodegradation

Coverage of recent developments in the biodegradable polymers market and insights into regulations and R&D activities

Information about compostable vs. biodegradable polymers, key properties for compostable plastics, restrictions on compostable claims, standards and specifications and PLA problems associated with composting facilities

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Biodegradable polymers are comprised of monomers that are linked to another functional group and have unstable links behind the functional group. Biodegradable polymers break down into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, water, biomass, and inorganic salts. Biodegradable polymers are decomposed under both aerobic and anaerobic conditions by enzymes and the presence of microorganisms.

The global market for biodegradable polymers is expected to grow because of high demand in a broad range of end-user industries across the globe. Although biodegradable polymers have been commercially available for several years, they are still considered early in their product life cycle. This market faces several major problems; most importantly are relatively high prices and the lack of infrastructure for effective composting, an extremely critical aspect for biodegradable polymers market success.

The biodegradable polymers market is expected to continue its high growth over the next five years and be dominated by packaging, followed by fibers/fabrics. Most of the remaining applications of biodegradable polymers will experience considerable growth rates partly because of the low market numbers. The fibers/fabrics and agriculture markets will experience substantial growth, especially from the hygiene and agricultural end uses, including mulching films. The medical application segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate among all the biodegradable polymer applications in the coming years.

Increasing use of biodegradable products due to strict governmental laws prohibiting the use of conventional plastics and growing awareness among the public toward their ill effects is boosting the market growth.

The polylactic acid (PLA) segment led the global biodegradable plastic market due to its use in applications such as 3D printing, mulch film and packaging. The starch-based segment is also one of the most consumed products and is used in packaging, consumer electronics, agriculture, automotive applications and textiles.

Europe accounted for the largest share in terms of value and volume. The European Commission's ban on plastics is expected to fuel the packaging sector growth over the study period. Biodegradable product applications in the medical industry, such as medication encapsulation and medical surgeries, are becoming more common.

Plastics require hundreds of years to decompose. To combat this issue, many countries have banned the use of single-use plastics in favor of eco-friendly biodegradable alternatives. Bans on non-recyclable traditional plastics are expected to boost consumer demand in many regions, especially in Europe and North America. Furthermore, rising living standards and disposable income in developed countries are expected to bode well for the Asia-Pacific and South American markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Terminology

Background

Environmental Issues

Bio-based

Degradable and Biodegradable

Compostable vs. Biodegradable

Chapter 4 Background/Historical

Overview

The Biopolymer/Synthetic Polymer Gap

Niche Market

A New Emphasis

Environmental Problems Persist

Integration of Biodegradable Plastics with Disposal Infrastructure

Early Starch-Based Materials

Continued R&D

Early Entrants

The Importance of Loose Fill

Other Factors

Biopolymers, Conventional Plastics and Plastics

Natural or Synthetic

The Move to Renewable Sources

Extending the Recycling Loop

Processing

Properties

Defining Biodegradable Polymers

Public Attitudes

Environmental Issues

Composting

Chapter 5 Definitions and Standards

Overview

Confusion Regarding Definitions of Biodegradable

Technical Aspects

Background

The Term "Bio-Based" is Often Confusing to Consumers

Nonuniform Degradable Tests

Overview

Oxo-Bio Standards

Hydro-Bio Standards

AS D-6400

Conclusions

Summary of Standards

Chapter 6 Technical Aspects of the Degradability of Resins

Polyolefins

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Thermoplastics and Thermosets

Modes of Degradation of Selected Biodegradable Polymers

Effect of Polymer Structure on Biodegradation

Background

Morphology

Effects of Environmental/Exposure Conditions on Biodegradation

Background

Early Regulations

Significance of Moisture, Temperature and/or Oxygen

Role of Microorganisms

Presence of Methane

Increasing Decomposition in Landfills

Function of Compost Operations

Other Factors

Conclusions

More Details on the Concept of Composting

Overview

Background

Key Properties for Compostable Plastics

Materials that Meet Specifications

Compost Stream and Infrastructure

Compostable Plastics

Biodegradability and Compostability

Restrictions on Compostable Claims

Standards and Specifications

What are the Challenges of Using Compostable Plastics?

U.S. Activities

European Activities

Japanese Activities

Mutual Interests of the Green Plastics Industry and Composting

PLA Problems in Composting Facilities

An Interesting/Baffling Set of Definitions

A Recent Development

Third-Party Certification Program

Chapter 7 Patents Related to Biodegradable Polymers

Chapter 8 Market Overview

Overview

Effect of COVID-19 on the Biodegradable Polymers Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Chemical Type

Overview

Background

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

The Process

Background

Technology Overview

Grades

Properties

Producers

Modifications

Issues with PLA

Use of Blends

Applications

Biodegradability

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)

Background

Chemistry

Technology Details

Applications

Process

Properties

Biodegradability

Compostability

Recycling

Certification and Testing

Review of Recent Advances in the Biodegradability of PHA Bioplastics and Their Composites

Other Important Biodegradable Polyesters

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH)

Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Materials

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers

Agro-Polymers

Sustainable/Biodegradable Corn Starch Products

Mixtures of Starch and Biodegradable Polymers

Application of Thermoplastic Starch Polymers

Environmental Issues

Starch-Filled Polymer Composites

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Other Types of Biodegradable Polymers

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Packaging

Background

Choice of Resin is the First Step in Sustainable Packaging

Issues

Targeted Applications

Sheet Extrusion Applications

Clear Rigid Packaging

Stretch Blow Molding Packaging

Food Packaging

Thermoformed Packaging

Cups and Utensils

New Bottle Development in Biodegradable Polymer Packaging

Foam Packaging

Loose-Fill Packaging

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Fibers/Fabrics

Overview

Nonwovens

Biodegradable Drug-Loaded Fibers

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Agriculture

Overview

Positive Aspects Cited by Proponents of Biodegradable Film Usage in Agriculture

A Recent Update on Biodegradable Mulches for Agricultural Applications

Production of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Medical

Overview

Background

Properties Required

Breadth of Applications

Criteria for Polymer Selection

Orthopedic Fixation Devices

Details on the Types of Biodegradable Polymers Used in Medical Field

Packaging and Sterilization Implications

Degradation of Medical Plastics

Commercial Biodegradable Medical Devices

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Food Service

Overview

Examples of Biodegradable Commercial Products for Paper Coating Applications

Biodegradable Polymer Coated Paper and Paperboard

Paper Cups

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Electrical and Electronics

Overview

Current Status of Electronics Applications

Biodegradable Electronics Research

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Automotive

Overview

Current Status of Auto Applications

Biomaterials in the Automotive Industry

Challenges and New Developments

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Others

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Europe

Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

North America

Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

South America

Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Middle East and Africa

and Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Industry Structure and Overview

Key Drivers of the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market

Global Biodegradable Polymer Producers

PLA Production Capacity

PHA Production Capacity

Recent Developments in the Market for Biodegradable Polymers

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

BASF

Bewisynbra Group

Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmgh & Co. Kg (Biotec)

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Biomer

Cereplast

Danimer Scientific

Fkur Kunststoff Gmbh

Futerro

Galactic Sa

Huhtamaki Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Natureworks Llc

Novamont S.P.A.

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Psm North America

Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

Teijin Ltd.

Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Total Corbion Pla Bv

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

