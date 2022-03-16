Worldwide Bioinformatics Industry to 2026 - Featuring ABM Industries, Agilent Technologies and Biomax Informatics Among Others

Mar 16, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioinformatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioinformatics market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Bioinformatics refers to an interdisciplinary scientific field that develops various methods and software tools for analyzing and interpreting biological data. It combines the principles of biology, mathematics, statistics and information technology (IT) to research genomic data and biological networks.
It also integrates various tools for information storage, distribution and analysis to facilitate scientific research, along with various software programs for the management, creation, warehousing and mining of data. Owing to this, bioinformatics finds extensive applications in the field of molecular medicines, preventive medicines, drug development, gene therapy and forensic analysis of microbes.
The global market is primarily being driven by the significant advancements in the field of biotechnology. In line with this, the increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing for proteomics and drug discovery is contributing to the market growth. The collected data and information assists in understanding the nature of molecular mechanisms of diseases, thereby aiding in the development of more efficient diagnostic tests and treatment methods. Furthermore, widespread adoption of bioinformatics in the agriculture sector is also providing a boost to the market growth. The technology is used to study the genetic, proteomic, metabolomic and phenome information of the seeds, which is utilized for developing techniques for improving crop productivity.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology in the healthcare sector, is also driving the demand for this technology. Other factors, including the increasing investments by IT companies for the development of bioinformatics solutions, along with the rising preference for personalized medicines across the globe, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global bioinformatics market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABM Industries, Agilent Technologies, Biomax Informatics, Data4Cure Inc., Dnaster Inc., Illumina Inc., Life Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics, Sophia Genetics SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Bioinformatics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product and Service
6.1 Knowledge Management Tools
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Generalized Knowledge Management Tools
6.1.2.2 Specialized Knowledge Management Tools
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Bioinformatics Platforms
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Surgical Simulation Platforms
6.2.2.2 Sequence Analysis, Alignment and Manipulation Platforms
6.2.2.3 Structural and Functional Analysis Platforms
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Bioinformatics Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Data Analysis Services
6.3.2.2 Database Management Services
6.3.2.3 Others
6.3.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Genomics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Proteomics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Transcriptomics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Metabolomics
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Other Applications
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Sector
8.1 Medical Biotechnology
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Academics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Animal Biotechnology
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Agricultural Biotechnology
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Environmental Biotechnology
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Forensic Biotechnology
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 ABM Industries
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Agilent Technologies
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Biomax Informatics
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Data4cure Inc.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Dnastar Inc.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Illumina Inc.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Life Technologies
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Perkinelmer Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Qiagen N.V.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.10 Quest Diagnostics
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.11 Sophia Genetics SA
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials
13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.13 Waters Corporation
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13.3 Financials
13.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.14 WuXi Nextcode Genomics
13.3.14.1 Company Overview
13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sholb2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article