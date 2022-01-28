Worldwide Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Industry to 2027 - Emerging Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Presents Opportunities

Jan 28, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market Research Report by Product, by Test Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market size was estimated at USD 4,152.22 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,593.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.99% to reach USD 8,619.41 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market, including Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Avance Biosciences, BSL Bio service Scientific Laboratories GmbH, BSL Bioservice, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Creative Biogene, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, MilliporeSigma, Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions, North American Science Associates, Inc., NuAire, Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC, Paragon Bioservices Inc., Promega Corporation, Samsung Biologics, Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited, SGS SA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Toxikon Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Changing lifestyle increases chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer
5.1.1.2. Government intervention in adoption of good manufacturing practices during drug development
5.1.1.3. Increasing development and commercialization of drugs
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms
5.1.3.2. Research and development in tissue cultures and viral safety testing
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Strict regulations and complex procedures to obtain FDA approval
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Instruments
6.3. Reagents & Kits
6.4. Services
7. Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market, by Test Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adventitious Agent Detection Tests
7.3. Bioburden Tests
7.4. Cell Line Authentication & Characterization Tests
7.5. Endotoxin Tests
7.6. Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests
7.7. Sterility Tests
8. Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Blood & Blood-based Products
8.3. Gene Therapy
8.4. Stem Cell
8.5. Tissue & Tissue-based Products
8.6. Vaccines & Therapeutics
9. Americas Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biological Safety Testing Products & Services Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
13.2. Avance Biosciences
13.3. BSL Bio service Scientific Laboratories GmbH
13.4. BSL Bioservice
13.5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
13.6. Creative Biogene
13.7. Cytovance Biologics, Inc.
13.8. Eurofins Scientific
13.9. Lonza Group AG
13.10. Merck KGaA
13.11. MilliporeSigma
13.12. Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions
13.13. North American Science Associates, Inc.
13.14. NuAire, Inc.
13.15. Pace Analytical Services LLC
13.16. Paragon Bioservices Inc.
13.17. Promega Corporation
13.18. Samsung Biologics
13.19. Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited
13.20. SGS SA
13.21. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
13.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
13.23. Toxikon Corporation
13.24. Toyobo Co., Ltd.
13.25. WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/673gh1
