Worldwide Biopolymers Industry to 2028 - Featuring BASF, NatureWorks and Braskem Among Others

Apr 19, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopolymers Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Conventional petroleum-based polymers are non-biodegradable and difficult to recycle. Moreover, the production of conventional plastics is associated with concerns such as greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, the demand for sustainable polymeric material is increasing as a substitute for conventionally used polymers. Bio-based polymer is an eco-friendly solution, as the polymer can easily degrade.
Among end-user the packaging segment is expected to witness significant market share in the global biopolymers market. Biopolymers are mainly used in packaging applications. The packaging sector is witnessing increasing demand for plastics. For instance, according to the Plastics and Composites Sector Report (2015) of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, worldwide plastic demand is expected to reach 600 million tons by 2050. Biopolymers are sustainable alternative to conventional plastics and are increasingly used in the packaging industry, which in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
Among regions, Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2020, owing to the increasing presence of key players in the region. For instance, in June 2021, BASF SE is a multinational chemical company. Consumer demand for natural cosmetics is growing rapidly, prompting personal care manufacturers to find eco-friendly alternatives to tried-and-true solutions. With the COSMOS-approved texturizing biopolymer Hydagen Clean, BASF SE now offers a natural alternative to synthetic polymers. Due to its low microbial count and rapid dissolution in both cold and hot water, Hydagen Clean is characterized not only by its high quality, but also by its ease of use.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biopolymers market, market size (US$ million & million tons), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global biopolymers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Braskem S.A., Novamont S.p.A., Du Pont, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danimer Scientific, Bio-on S.p.A., and Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global biopolymers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, biopolymers manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global biopolymers market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Biopolymers Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Biodegradable Packaging Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Biopolymers Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Bio-PE
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Bio-based PET
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Bio-polyesters
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
6. Global Biopolymers Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Medical Implants
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Automotive Interior
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Seed Coating
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
7. Global Biopolymers Market, By End User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Automotive
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Agriculture
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Construction
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million and Million Tons)
8. Global Biopolymers Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2021 - 2028
- North America
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Countries
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Countries
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Countries
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Countries
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million and Million Tons)
- Sub-Regions
- Middle East
- Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- NatureWorks LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Braskem S.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Novamont S.p.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Du Pont
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Danimer Scientific
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Bio-on S.p.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evm8o4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article