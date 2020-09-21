Worldwide Blood Collection Industry to 2025 - Featuring Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi & Grifols Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Collection Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin, Glucose), Serum), Blood Bags, Monitors, Needles), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Blood Banks, Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2025 from USD 4.83 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components. However, complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods- manual and automated blood collection methods. The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products. However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homessegment is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2020



Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homes are estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2020. the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.



North America is expected to dominate the blood collection devices market in 2020



North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Blood Collection Devices Market Overview

4.2 North America: Blood Collection Devices Market, by Method & Country (2020)

4.3 Blood Collection Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Disease Incidence

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Accidents & Trauma Cases

5.2.1.3 Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests

5.2.1.4 Demand for Blood Donations and Blood Components

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Automated Blood Collection Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Apheresis

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Procedures and Products

5.2.3.3 Advancements in Blood Collection-Microsampling and Dried Blood Sampling

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities of Storage and Shipping

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals



6 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blood Collection Tubes

6.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Collection Tubes Market

6.2.2 Blood Collection Tubes Market, by Type

6.2.3 Blood Collection Tubes Market, by System Type

6.3 Needles & Syringes

6.3.1 Increasing Number of Blood Collection Procedures is the Key Driver of Market Growth

6.4 Blood Bags

6.4.1 Increase in Blood Donations Sustains Purchase and Use of Blood Bags

6.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Bags Market

6.4.2.1 Standard Blood Bags

6.4.2.2 Inline Systems

6.4.2.3 Filters

6.5 Blood Collection Systems/Monitors

6.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Blood Disorders and Demand for Blood Ensure Use of Collection Systems

6.5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Blood Collection Systems/Monitors Market

6.6 Lancets

6.6.1 Government Support for Lancet Use Has Supported Their Adoption



7 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostics

7.2.1 Rising Disease Incidence and Adoption of Poc Testing Will Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Diagnostic Blood Collection Devices Market

7.3 Therapeutics

7.3.1 North America to Dominate the Market for Therapeutic Blood Collection

7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Therapeutic Blood Collection Devices Market



8 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manual Blood Collection

8.2.1 Manual Blood Collection Holds the Largest Market Share

8.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Manual Blood Collection Devices Market

8.3 Automated Blood Collection

8.3.1 Higher Safety and Efficiency Drive Demand for Automated Collection

8.3.2 Market Trends

8.3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Blood Collection Devices Market



9 Blood Collection Devices Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes

9.2.1 Increasing Disease & Trauma Incidence Drive Market Growth

9.3 Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

9.3.1 Market Growth is Attributed to Rising Disease Incidence and Increase in Testing Volumes

9.4 Blood Banks

9.4.1 Rise in Blood Donation Volumes is a Direct Driver of the Market for Blood Banks

9.5 Other End-users



10 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Blood Bags Market Share Analysis

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Key Product Launches & Enhancements

11.4.2 Key Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.4.3 Key Acquisitions

11.4.4 Key Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.2 Terumo BCT

12.3 Fresenius Kabi

12.4 Grifols

12.5 Nipro Medical Corporation

12.6 Greiner Holding

12.7 Quest Diagnostics

12.8 Sarstedt AG & Co.

12.9 Macopharma

12.10 Haemonetics

12.11 Smiths Medical

12.12 Kawasumi Laboratories

12.13 Retractable Technologies

12.14 Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development

12.15 F.L. Medical S.R.L

12.16 Ab Medical

12.17 Aptaca Spa

12.18 Micsafe Medical Group

12.19 Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.

12.20 Ajosha Bio Teknik

12.21 Preq Systems

12.22 Cml Biotech

12.23 Lmb Technologie GmbH

12.24 Mitra Industries Private Limited

12.25 Neomedic Limited



13 Adjacent/Related Markets



14 Appendix

