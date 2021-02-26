Worldwide Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry to 2028 - Increasing Awareness About Diabetes Preventive Care is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Self-monitoring, Continuous), by End-use (Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach 19.6 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is propelled by the rising diabetes prevalence worldwide and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, rising awareness about diabetes preventive care and new product launches are expected to boost market growth.



Blood glucose monitoring (BGM) devices are used to measure blood glucose levels in diabetes patients. These devices help in analyzing glucose level pattern as it provides continuous and real-time blood sugar reading. It also helps patients to decide the amount of food intake and dosage of insulin. Furthermore, factors such as sedentary lifestyle, consumption of junk food and alcohol, smoking, and surge in the need for safer and faster diagnosis are propelling the market growth.



Obesity is also one of the major factors in propelling the prevalence of diabetes. According to the WHO, over 650 million people were obese in 2016 and this number is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Additionally, the market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the continuous efforts for diabetes control by government and healthcare organizations, such as the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Such organizations provide the required expertise and support diabetes awareness campaigns through a network of stakeholders and partners. Moreover, increasing health care funding is anticipated to propel the market growth.



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest market share in 2020 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives.

held the largest market share in 2020 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives. Based on product, the self-monitoring devices segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. The testing strips segment of self-monitoring devices held the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2020 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Information Procurement

1.2.1 Purchased database

1.2.2 Internal database

1.2.3 Secondary sources

1.2.4 Primary research

1.2.5 Details of primary research

1.2.5.1 Data for primary interviews in North America

1.2.5.2 Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.2.5.3 Data for primary interviews in APAC

1.2.5.4 Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.2.5.5 Data for primary interviews in MEA

1.3 Information or Data Analysis

1.3.1 Data analysis models

1.4 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market lineage outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis by Stage

3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.3.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users, by region, by product, by country

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards & compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising geriatric population worldwide

3.6.1.2 Increasing number of diabetes patients

3.6.1.3 Increasing awareness about diabetes preventive care

3.7 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.1 High cost of devices

3.7.2 Industry Challenges

3.8 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Supplier power

3.8.1.2 Buyer power

3.8.1.3 Substitution threat

3.8.1.4 Threat from new entrant (low)

3.8.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental landscape

3.8.2.3 Social landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology landscape

3.8.2.5 Legal landscape

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.1 Joint ventures

3.9.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.9.3 Licensing & partnership

3.9.4 Technology collaborations

3.9.5 Strategic divestments

3.10 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring devices: Product Analysis

4.2 Self-monitoring Devices

4.2.1 Self-monitoring devices market, by type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Blood glucose meters

4.2.2.1 Blood glucose meters market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Testing strips

4.2.3.1 Testing strips market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.4 Lancets

4.2.4.1 Lancets market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

4.3.1 Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices market, by type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Sensors

4.3.2.1 Sensors market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Transmitter and receiver

4.3.3.1 Transmitter and receiver market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Insulin pumps

4.3.4.1 Insulin pumps market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Analysis

5.2 Hospitals

5.2.1 Hospitals blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Home Care

5.3.1 Home care blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Diagnostic centers

5.4.1 Diagnostic centers blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Movement Analysis

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.2.1 U.S. blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.3.1 Canada blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Europe

6.3 Europe blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.1 U.K.

6.3.1.1 U.K. blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 Germany blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 France blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Italy

6.3.4.1 Italy blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.5.1 Spain blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.6 Poland

6.3.6.1 Poland blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.7.1 Russia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.8 Ukraine

6.3.8.1 Ukraine blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.9 Belarus

6.3.9.1 Belarus blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.10 Turkey

6.3.10.1 Turkey blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 Japan blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 China blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.4.1 South Korea blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 India blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.6.1 Australia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Kazakhstan

6.4.7.1 Kazakhstan blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.8. Uzbekistan

6.4.8.1 Uzbekistan blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.2.1 Brazil blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Mexico

6.5.3.1 Mexico blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Argentina

6.5.4.1 Argentina blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.5 Colombia

6.5.5.1 Colombia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6. Middle East and Africa

6.6.1 Middle East and Africa blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6.2 South Africa

6.6.2.1 South Africa blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6.3 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3.1 Saudi Arabia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6.4 UAE

6.6.4.1 UAE blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2 Medtronic plc

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Product Benchmarking

7.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.4 Bayer AG

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.5 BD

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Product Benchmarking

7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6 Insulet Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Product Benchmarking

7.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.7 Dexcom, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Product Benchmarking

7.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.8 Sanofi

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Product Benchmarking

7.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.9 Elly Lilly and Company

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Product Benchmarking

7.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.10 Novo Nordisk A/S

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Performance

7.10.3 Product Benchmarking

7.10.4 Strategic Initiatives



