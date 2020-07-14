Worldwide Blow Molded Plastics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Custom-Pak, APEX Plastics & INEOS Group Among Others

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Extrusion, Injection, Stretch), By Product (Polypropylene, ABS, PE, Polystyrene, PVC, PET), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blow molded plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 96.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing product demand from application industries. In the past few years, there has been a significant advancement in technologies and equipment for manufacturing blow molded plastics, which has enabled manufacturers to cater to specific requirements for several application industries such as automotive, building and construction, packaging, and others.



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has several applications in packaging industry including the use of PET for manufacturing bottles intended for the packaging of food and beverage products. This is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. In this global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for Polypropylene (PP) and PET is expected to grow on account of rising demand for face masks, protective gowns, and packaging bottles for hand sanitizers.



Extrusion blow molded plastics was the largest and the fastest growing technology segment in 2019. The extrusion blow molding technology is a revolutionary form of blow molding process as it has revolutionized the plastic manufacturing sector. One of the main advantages of this process is that it enables the manufacturers to increase output along with the efficiency of providing customized products. Moreover, cheaper mold cost compared to other processes makes it a cost-effective technology. Hence, it is expected to be the largest technology segment as it is used to manufacture plastic products for several end-use industries.



Blow Molded Plastics Market Report Highlights

Polyethylene (PE) was the largest product segment in 2019. PE compounds are dominantly used across various industries and have been an integral material for packaging industry

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) to emerge as the fastest growing product segment owing to increasing demand from the automobile industry. It is used for manufacturing enclosures for electrical and electronic assemblies, automotive trim components, and protective headgears

Asia Pacific accounted for 33.51% of the overall revenue share in 2019. China is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

accounted for 33.51% of the overall revenue share in 2019. is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period Favorable federal regulations by agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) regarding carbon emissions along with EU initiatives to develop blow molding applications for manufacturing light and fuel-efficient cars are likely to boost global market growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Blow Molded Plastics Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation And Scope

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Global Plastics Market

3.2.2 Blow Molded Plastics Market

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Global Blow Molded Plastics Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.1.1 Ethylene

3.4.1.2 Propylene

3.4.1.3 Styrene

3.4.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.5 Technology Trends

3.5.1 Dual-Shot Blow Molding

3.5.2 WIT

3.5.3 GIT

3.6 Regulatory Scenario

3.7 Blow Molded Plastics Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis.

3.7.1.1 Shift In Trends Towards Replacement Of Glass & Metals

3.7.1.2 Growing Construction Spending In Emerging Markets

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Growing Bio-Based Polymers Industry

3.8 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.9 Blow Molded Plastics Market - Porter's Analysis

3.10 Blow Molded Plastics Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Polypropylene

4.2.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Polypropylene, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

4.3.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4 Polyethylene

4.4.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Polyethylene, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5 Polystyrene

4.5.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Polystyrene, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.6.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.7 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.7.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Others, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 Extrusion Blow Molding

5.2.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Extrusion Blow Molding, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3 Injection Blow Molding

5.3.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Injection Blow Molding, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4 Stretch Blow Molding

5.4.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Stretch Blow Molding, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5 Compound Blow Molding

5.5.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Compound Blow Molding, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

6.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Packaging

6.2.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Packaging, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3 Consumables & Electronics

6.3.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Consumables & Electronics, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4 Automotive & Transportation

6.4.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Automotive & Transportation, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5 Building & Construction

6.5.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Building & Construction, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6 Medical

6.6.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Medical, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Others, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Region Estimates & Analysis

7.1 Blow Molded Plastics Market: Region Movement Analysis

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Central & South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor Landscape

8.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

8.2 Blow Molded Plastics End Users

8.3 Competitive Environment

8.4 Blow Molded Plastics Industry Market Positioning

8.5 Strategy Framework

8.5.1 Sourcing Strategy

8.5.2 Product Positioning

8.5.3 Operational Strategies

8.5.4 Expansion Strategies

8.5.5 Companies Response To COVID-19

8.6 Competitive Analysis: Resin Manufacturers



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Magna International, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 International Automotive Components Group

9.3 Berry Global, Inc.

9.4 PET All Manufacturing, Inc.

9.5 Inpress Plastics Ltd

9.6 The Dow Chemical Company

9.7 Comar, LLC

9.8 Rutland Plastics Ltd

9.9 The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

9.10 Agri-Industrial Plastics

9.11 Garrtech, Inc.

9.12 Creative Blow Mold Tooling

9.13 North American Plastics, Ltd.

9.14 Machinery Center, Inc.

9.15 Custom-Pak

9.16 APEX Plastics

9.17 INEOS Group

9.18 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

9.19 Exxonmobil

9.20 Gemini Group, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4o3vxy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

