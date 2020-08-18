Worldwide Body in White Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body In White Market By Construction (Monocoque, Frame Mounted), By Manufacturing Method (Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming, Hydro Forming), By Material (Steel, Aluminium and Others), By Vehicle Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Body In White Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the next five years due to the increasing production and sales of automobiles such as passenger car, commercial vehicle and electric vehicles. Automakers are investing in research and development to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles by reducing their weight through use of lightweight materials, which is anticipated to drive the Global Body In White Market until 2025.



The Global Body In White Market is segmented into construction, manufacturing method, material, vehicle type, and region. The Vehicle type segment is further segmented into electric vehicles, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2019, the electric vehicle segment witnessed highest growth rate owing to the increasing pollution and strict rules and regulations for reducing the CO2 emissions in the environment.



Regionally, the body in white market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific accounted for the dominant share in 2019 owing to the high sales and production of automobiles in economies like China and Japan. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the rising demand of electric vehicles in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Body In White Market iclude Gestamp Automocin, Voestalpine Group, Magna, Benteler International, CIE Automotive, Tower International, Aisin Seiki, Kirchhoff Automotive, Dura Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, JBM Auto, Autoneum Holding AG, KWD Automotive AG & Co. KG, Badve Group, PANSE Group of Companies, Plastic Omnium Co., AKKA Technologies, etc. Body in white is a competitive market and in order to maintain their position, companies are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies like collaborations, new product launches, contracts, etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Body In White Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Body In White Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Body In White Market based on construction, manufacturing method, material, vehicle type, and region.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Body In White Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Body In White Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Body In White Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Body In White Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Body In White Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Body In White Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Body In White Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Construction (Monocoque, Frame Mounted)

4.2.2. By Manufacturing Method (Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming, Hydro Forming)

4.2.3. By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Magnesium, CFRP, Composites and Others)

4.2.4. By Vehicle type (Electric Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

4.2.5. By Company (2019)

4.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)

4.3. Product Market Map



5. Asia-Pacific Body In White Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



6. Europe Body In White Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Europe: Country Analysis



7. North America Body In White Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. South America Body In White Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. South America: Country Analysis



9. Middle East & Africa Body In White Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Gestamp Automocin

12.2. Voestalpine Group

12.3. Magna

12.4. Benteler International

12.5. CIE Automotive

12.6. Tower International

12.7. Martinrea International

12.8. Aisin Seiki

12.9. KIRCHHOFF Automotive

12.10. Dura Automotive

12.11. Thyssenkrupp

12.12. JBM Auto

12.13. Autoneum Holding AG

12.14. KWD Automotive AG & Co. KG

12.15. Badve Group

12.16. PANSE Group of Companies

12.17. Plastic Omnium Co.

12.18. AKKA Technologies



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About the author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i97cs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

