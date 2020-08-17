Worldwide Body Temperature Monitoring Device Industry to 2025 - The Rising Incidences of Diseases Such as COVID-19 is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body temperature monitoring device market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that are driving the growth of the market include the rising incidences of various diseases such as COVID-19, swine flu, and Ebola virus disease, among others. In addition, the increased concerns towards the health and wellbeing are likely to flourish the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rising technological advancements in the market such as the advent of a digital thermometer and infrared thermometers for the accurate measurement of the temperature is further fueling the market growth.



The global body temperature monitoring device market is segmented into type and applications. Based on the type, the market is segmented into contact thermometers and non-contact thermometers. The contact thermometer segment is further divided into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, mercury thermometers, and others. Whereas, the non-contact thermometer is sub-segmented into non-contact infrared thermometers and thermal scanners. The non-contact thermometer is likely to hold a significant share in the market owing to the increased hygiene and safety concerns among peoples. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into oral, rectum, ear, and others. The oral segment is likely to hold a significant share in the market.



3M Co., GE Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corp., and others are the prominent players operating in the global body temperature monitoring device market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global body temperature monitoring device market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.



In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



The report is intended for thermometer manufacturing companies, medical device companies, industry associations and experts, research institutes, healthcare facilities, government organizations, regulatory bodies, and market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market Research and Analysis by Type

2. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global body temperature monitoring device market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global body temperature monitoring device market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global body temperature monitoring device market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market by Type

5.1.1. Contact Thermometers

5.1.1.1. Digital Thermometers

5.1.1.2. Infrared Thermometers

5.1.1.3. Mercury Thermometers

5.1.1.4. Others

5.1.2. Non-contact Thermometers

5.1.2.1. Non-contact Infrared Thermometers

5.1.2.2. Thermal Scanners

5.2. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market by Application

5.2.1. Oral

5.2.2. Rectum

5.2.3. Ear

5.2.4. Others (Armpit)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. A&D Co. Ltd.

7.3. ActhermMedical Corp.

7.4. American Diagnostic Corp.

7.5. Briggs Healthcare, Inc.

7.6. Cardinal Health Inc.

7.7. Exergen Corp.

7.8. Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

7.9. GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.)

7.10. Hicks Thermometers Ltd.

7.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.12. Omega EngineeringInc.

7.13. Omron Corp.

7.14. Welch Allyn Inc.



