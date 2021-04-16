Worldwide Book Publishers Industry to 2030 - Players Include Pearson, Bertelsmann and Hachette Livre Among Others

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Book Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global book publishers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global book publishers market is expected to grow from $87.92 billion in 2020 to $92.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $104.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the book publishers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Book Publishers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider book publishers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The book publishers market section of the report gives context. It compares the book publishers market with other segments of the print media market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, book publishers indicators comparison.

Major companies in the book publishers market include Pearson PLC; Bertelsmann; Hachette Livre; China South Publishing & Media Group and Grupo Planeta.



The book publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Their products include atlases, religious books, school or university textbooks, encyclopedias, technical manuals, maps and travel guides, in all cases excepting exclusive internet publishing). The book publishers market is segmented into consumer books; educational books and religious books.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global book publishers market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global book publishers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global book publishers market.



Print-on-demand (POD) model is becoming popular among book publishers as it allows them to control printing and inventory costs. The Print on Demand (POD) model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Due to high publishing costs writers and publishers are preferring to keep their work in digital form. Major print on demand book service providers include Blurb, CreateSpace, Lightning Source and Lulu. Amazon too aims to fully integrate the POD technology. It promises to print a book within 2 hours of the order. Self-publishers stand to gain the most due to this technology.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the book publishers' markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity and restricted movement of goods and services with countries entering a state of 'lock down'. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels. It is expected that the book publishers' market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



E-books sales is growing rapidly in established markets of the USA and Europe. eBooks generated a higher share of revenues than the physical print in developed markets such as the US and UK. According to PWC, total global book publisher's revenue will increase, growing at a CAGR 1.7%, during the forecast period. Although the physical book publisher's industry continues to shrink (-2.8%), this decline is offset by growth in e-books which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for the digital versions is expected to significantly impact the growth of the market during this period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Book Publishers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Book Publishers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Book Publishers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Book Publishers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Book Publishers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Book Publishers



9. Book Publishers Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Book Publishers Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Book Publishers Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Book Publishers Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Book Publishers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Book Publishers Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Book Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type

11.2. Global Book Publishers Market, Segmentation By Readers' Age Group

12. Book Publishers Market Segments

12.1. Global Consumer Books Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fiction Books; Non-Fiction Books; Children and Young Adult Books

12.2. Global Educational books Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Global Religious Books Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Book Publishers Market Metrics

13.1. Book Publishers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Book Publishers Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Book Publishers Market

15. Western Europe Book Publishers Market

16. Eastern Europe Book Publishers Market

17. North America Book Publishers Market

18. South America Book Publishers Market

19. Middle East Book Publishers Market

20. Africa Book Publishers Market

21. Book Publishers Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Pearson PLC

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products And Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Bertelsmann

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products And Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Hachette Livre

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. China South Publishing & Media Group

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products And Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Grupo Planeta

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products And Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Book Publishers Market



23. Market Background: Print Media Market

23.1. Print Media Market Characteristics

23.2. Print Media Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Print Media Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Print Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

23.5. Global Print Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Book Publishers Market In 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Book Publishers Market In 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Book Publishers Market In 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. The Publisher



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myc46q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

