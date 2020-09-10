Worldwide Bowling Leader Bowlero Launches Innovative Mobile Esports Game Powered By Skillz

Powered by the Skillz mobile gaming platform, Strike! By Bowlero will connect the 40 million registered Skillz players around the world with Bowlero's 300 bowling centers and 28 million annual guests nationwide. Players will compete in live tournaments both inside Bowlero centers and at home in the Strike! By Bowlero mobile game for a chance to win real world prizes and rewards redeemable exclusively at Bowlero, AMF, and Bowlmor centers.

"Bowlero and Skillz are teaming up to create the future of bowling through a new mobile interactive game that ties the fun of a physical Bowlero experience into bite sized entertainment that can be enjoyed at home or on the go," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. "As the offline and online worlds are converging, new experiences like Strike! By Bowlero merge these worlds together."

Touch Mechanics, a UK-based studio that has created Skillz-powered games since 2014, optimized the new bowling game to merge the physical and digital worlds of Bowlero. Game designers studied Bowlero Corp locations to build realistic touches to the mobile game, including a blacklight bowling gameplay mode specifically made to mirror the ambience of the popular offering.

"Providing a digital experience to connect with guests off the lanes was Bowlero's vision even before COVID-19 restrictions," said Lev Ekster, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Bowlero Corp and COO of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA). "With Strike! By Bowlero, we're able to offer more value to our guests when they're not physically at our centers, while new players are introduced to the Bowlero experience through Skillz-powered competitions that reward them with prizes."

Through partnering with Skillz, Bowlero Corp has become the first hospitality company to brand a dedicated esports game. The new title creates a fun and interactive experience for bowlers, seamlessly bridging physical hospitality and digital gameplay.

"We really wanted the mobile experience to reflect the outstanding design that guests have come to expect when visiting a Bowlero center," said Natalie McMahon, Creative Director at Bowlero Corp. "We've captured that unique energy, the social competition, and made it all accessible from your personal device. It's exciting!"

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves over 28 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com .

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is a leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz marketplace helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology , Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

