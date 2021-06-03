Worldwide Brain Tumor Community Comes Together in EBCI's Virtual Patient Education Meeting & Event

The educational meeting started with three 2021 National HOPE Award Finalists stories of courage and inspiration presented by EBCI Executive Director, Susan Kellner. This was followed by presentation of the National HOPE Award by Mike Ambrogi, Senior Technology Fellow, Novocure and Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI President & Chair to H. Bruce Rinker, an ecologist, educator, and explorer who lives in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

According to the EndBrainCancer Initiative, Dr. Rinker holds a very special place in the hearts and minds of the brain tumor community having used this time to continue his mission of teaching and creating optimism in the world. Now a five-year survivor of GBM, he is author of A Pearl in the Brain: The Cancer Journey of A Scientist in His Search for the Seat of the Soul.

Hear Bruce talk about touching lives with his message of hope HERE.

Next were presentations of cutting-edge treatment modalities for brain tumors and the science which informs these new options:

How detailed profiling of brain tumor tissue is leading to new and better treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

Tumor Treating Fields and the science behind the approach.

New options in delivering radiation to the surgical site (GammaTile Therapy®).

The potential of the Ketogenic Diet and "metabolic therapy" in managing primary brain tumors.

The current clinical trial landscape for patients with brain tumor patients.

Featured speakers were Piet Hinoul, MD, PhD, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Novocure; Anoop Patel, MD, Neurosurgeon, UWMC/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Washington; Dr. Vyshak Venur, MD, Neuro-oncologist, UWMC/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Oncology, University of Washington Medicine; Kris A. Smith, MD, Neurosurgeon and Director: Stereotactic/Functional/Epilepsy Fellowship Program, at Barrow Neurological Institute.

The educational meeting was followed by "Having a Say," an open patient engagement discussion with patients and caregivers, hosted by EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland, and Executive Director, Susan Kellner.

Commented EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland: "The EndBrainCancer Initiative and I are honored to be able to bring the brain tumor community together for a day of learning, inspiration and sharing. The questions and comments during the Q&A show just how important these educational events are in getting the word out to patients and families about new treatment options. This year's National HOPE Award Finalists show us how it is possible to continue to live rich and full lives, despite very real challenges."

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Now celebrating 19 years of service, EBCI remains committed to extending survival and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families.

Since its inception, EBCI has assisted thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families in their brain tumor journey and is acknowledged as a premier resource for the brain cancer community globally. 2021 marks an exciting new chapter for EBCI as it builds on past successes to pivot to a sustainable business model that supports greatly expanded programs, services and continued global leadership.

You can support EBCI's efforts, programs and services through providing a gift, designating funds, a sponsorship or grant; contact us today at [email protected] or www.endbraincancer.org.

