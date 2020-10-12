Worldwide Breast Biopsy Industry to 2025 - Featuring Hologic, Danaher & Argon Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Biopsy Market by Product (Needles, Tables, Assay Kit), by Type (Needle Biopsy (CNB, FNAB, VAB), Liquid Biopsy (CTC, ctDNA)), Guidance (Image-Guided (Mammography, Ultrasound, MRI), Liquid Biopsy (NGS, PCR, Microarray-based)) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast biopsy market is projected to reach USD 1,094 million by 2025 from USD 725 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The factors driving the growth of the market are growing incidence of breast cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and increasing number of breast cancer screening programs. However, stringent regulatory approval procedures and product recalls are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.



Breast cancer is among the most common diseases affecting women in developed as well as developing countries. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women across the globe. The increasing number of breast cancer cases has forced governments across the globe to raise awareness regarding the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Thus, surge in breast cancer incidence and favorable government guidelines are expected to support market growth.



The breast biopsy market is witnessing loss of business and the trend is expected to continue till December 2020. Unfavorable changes in regulations and guidelines are hampering the growth of this industry. Major regulatory authorities across the globe (such as CDC, WHO, MHRA, TGA, and EMA) have identified that breast cancer patients are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. Thus, screening, diagnostic exams, and surgical procedures are being severely restricted or postponed at hospitals and breast centers. This is expected to cause disruption in the breast cancer diagnosis as well as treatment market.



Assay Kits: The fastest-growing segment of breast biopsy market over the forecast period



Based on product, the breast biopsy market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables, localization wires, assay kits, liquid biopsy instruments, and other products. In the past two decades, personalized medicine has increasingly been recognized for its ability to detect cancer (including breast cancer) early and accurately. Promising role of liquid biopsy in the field of personalized medicine is expected to boost the segment growth.



Core needle biopsy: The largest sub-segment of needle breast biopsy segment



Based on type, the breast biopsy market is segmented into needle breast biopsy, open surgical breast biopsy, and liquid breast biopsy. In 2019, the needle breast biopsy held a major share of the breast biopsy market. Rising adoption of core needle biopsy by healthcare professionals due to advantages such as high sensitivity and specificity and technological advancements are driving growth of the segment.



Early cancer screening: The dominating application segment of breast biopsy market



Based on application, the breast biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The early cancer screening segment accounted for largest share of the breast biopsy market in 2019. The major share of the segment is attributed to the rising incidence of breast cancer, growing awareness about early cancer screening, and development of breast cancer screening programs.



North America: The largest share contributing regional segment of the global breast biopsy market in 2019



The breast biopsy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the breast biopsy market in 2019. The large share of the region can be attributed to the early adoption of newer breast biopsy technologies, ongoing technological advancements, rising breast cancer incidence, and the rapidly increasing aging population that is more prone to developing breast cancer.



