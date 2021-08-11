Worldwide Breast Prosthesis Industry to 2029 - Silicone Material Segment Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Prosthesis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast prosthesis market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributable to the increased prevalence of breast cancer. A breast prosthesis is an artificial shape of the breast that substitutes for the shape of the excised breast. The majority of breast prostheses are made out of soft silicone gel that is encased in a thin film. A breast prosthesis is worn by many women who have had breast cancer surgery but have not got them reconstructed. This report covers all the quantitative aspects of the breast prosthesis market and also talks about its key drivers, the challenges it faces, the growth opportunities present in the market, and its future prospects.



Increase in Prevalence Rate of Breast Cancer Drives Market Growth



In 2018, 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in women, in the United States alone, according to the American Cancer Society. The Breast Cancer Organization statistics for the year 2018 stated, around one in every eight women in the United States get invasive breast cancer over their lifetime. Breast prosthesis' average price ranges from USD 199 to USD 499, making them a less expensive alternative to breast reconstruction and implants. A breast prosthesis is often chosen by women who are not ready for another operation after a mastectomy. Government initiatives to promote breast cancer awareness and rehabilitation will boost the market growth in developing countries. Furthermore, effective reimbursement scenarios are driving market expansion via government and commercial insurers. However, on other hand, If you don't have insurance, they might be quite costly. Breast forms that are attached to your skin can cause you to sweat profusely.



Silicone Material Segment Dominates the Market



The market has been segmented based on the type, material, shape, application, and regional basis. Based on the shape segment, the breast prosthesis market is divided into round, asymmetrical, swimming prosthesis, partial prosthesis, and others. During the forecast period, demand for round and swimming prostheses is expected to rise. Manufacturers are now offering lightweight prosthetics to women who are concerned about their weight. In places with warmer climates, materials like silicone and cotton foam are effective. Based on material segment market is divided into silicon, saline, foam, and others. Because of benefits such as natural feel, everyday usage, and availability for varied shapes and activities, silicone breast prosthesis held the greatest proportion of the global market. Furthermore, the silicone breast prosthesis's long-term performance and low cost will propel the market over the forecast period.



North America to Lead Global Market



Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the worldwide breast prosthesis market. The market is being driven by a well-developed healthcare system and a high level of public awareness of breast prostheses. Because of the high frequency of breast cancer and improved diagnosis and treatment, the United States has emerged as the largest market in North America. An increasing number of cosmetic boutiques offering individualized breast shapes and an efficient reimbursement structure are also contributing to industry expansion. Industry growth in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium contributed to Europe's large share of the market. Marker growth is fueled by the region's high breast cancer prevalence and supportive government policies. Due to the large target population, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate. Furthermore, the low cost of breast prosthesis compared to breast reconstruction has increased breast prosthesis demand.



Key Players



Allergan Inc., American Breast Care, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Hans Biomed, Mentor Worldwide Llc (Johnson & Johnson), Silimed, Cereplas, Jodee Post Mastectomy, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, and GC Aesthetics are the key player in this market. Players have utilized a range of marketing techniques to stay competitive in the worldwide breast prosthesis market, including new product launches, expansion, joint ventures, and acquisitions. The report contains a thorough examination of leading companies as well as a discussion of the market competing. Product launching is a crucial tactic for the key players in the breast prosthesis market.



