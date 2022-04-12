Worldwide Broadcast Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Belden, Clyde Broadcast and ETL Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadcast Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global broadcast equipment market reached a value of US$ 4.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.74 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Broadcast equipment refers to a set of automated systems and devices utilized for broadcasting video or audio content through any electronic mass communication medium. It is widely employed in recording studios, radio stations and other facilities to ensure high-quality video and audio production and transmission in a time- and cost-efficient manner. Some of the commonly used broadcast equipment includes cameras, video servers, amplifiers, transmitters and repeaters, dish antennas, encoders, microphones, and modulators. Nowadays, leading manufacturers operating in the industry are launching advanced wireless broadcast equipment to expand their consumer base.



Broadcast Equipment Market Trends:

The rising consumption of digital content among the masses due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, laptops and high-speed internet represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Besides this, the escalating demand for high-quality audio and video content is resulting in the production of ultra-high-definition (UHD) and 4K format content, which, in turn, is accelerating the adoption of advanced broadcast equipment for better viewing quality.

Additionally, leading players are heavily investing in the development of innovative product variants to attract more customers and gain a competitive edge in the market. They are also focusing on replacing conventional SDI-based environments with live production systems that provide high efficiency and system control. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to a significant shift towards internet protocol (IP)- and cloud-based solutions. This, in confluence with the increasing number of over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of digital platforms, improving cloud infrastructure, advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), and rapid digitization are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AvL Technologies, Belden Inc., Broadcast RF Limited, Clyde Broadcast, ETL Systems Ltd, Evertz, EVS Broadcast Equipment, General Dynamics Corporation, Global Invacom, Grass Valley, Sencore (Wellav Technologies Ltd.) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global broadcast equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global broadcast equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global broadcast equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Broadcast Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Dish Antennas

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Switches

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Video Servers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Encoders

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Transmitters and Repeaters

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Analog Broadcasting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Digital Broadcasting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Studio Production

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Post Production

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sports Production

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 News Production

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AvL Technologies

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Belden Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Broadcast RF Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Clyde Broadcast

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 ETL Systems Ltd

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Evertz

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 EVS Broadcast Equipment

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 General Dynamics Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Global Invacom

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Grass Valley

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Sencore (Wellav Technologies Ltd.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vbr1o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets