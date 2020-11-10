Worldwide Brushless DC Motors Industry to 2025 - Featuring ABB, Allied Motion Technologies & Arc Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brushless DC motors market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors, also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs), are powered by direct current (DC) using an inverter or switching power supply. A closed-loop controller converts the DC electric current into alternating current (AC) to drive these motors. BLDC motors comprise rotors, stators, sensors and permanent magnets that provide high power, speed and electronic control as compared to their brushed counterparts. These motors are efficient and durable, and generate less noise and require low energy while offering maximum rotational force (torque). Consequently, they are extensively employed in the industrial machinery, automotive, electronics, aviation and healthcare industries.



The rising trend of industrial automation and the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices are among the key factors bolstering the global BLDC motors market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on minimizing the environmental footprint is escalating the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which, in turn, is influencing the demand for BLDC motors positively. Apart from this, the escalating sales of vehicles with advanced features, such as motorized seats, adjustable mirrors and sunroof systems, is bolstering the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the rising trend of high-tech electronics, such as drones and mobility scooters, and the introduction of sensor-less BLDC motors, are also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the increasing need for hospital care services have escalated the demand for BLDC motors worldwide for manufacturing wheelchairs, respirators, ventilators, hospital beds, blood analyzers, air filtration devices and personal protective equipment (PPE). Looking forward, the publisher expects the global brushless DC motors market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, The Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global brushless DC motors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global brushless DC motors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global brushless DC motors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Brushless DC Motors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Power Rating

7.1 0 to 750 Watts

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 750 Watts to 3 kW

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 3 kW to 75 kW

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Above 75 kW

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Industrial Machinery

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Aerospace and Defense

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 AMETEK Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Arc Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Buhler Motor GmbH

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 The Faulhaber Group

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Johnson Electric Holdings

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Maxon Motor AG

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 MinebeaMitsumi

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Moog Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Nidec Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



