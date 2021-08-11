Worldwide Building Panels Industry to 2026 - Featuring Boral, Dow Corning and Kingspan Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Industry Trends, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Building Panels Market size was estimated at USD 160.84 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 167.33 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.37% to reach USD 207.93 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Building Panels to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Building Panels Market was examined across Building Panels, Concrete Panels, Structural Insulated Panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels, and Wood Panel.

Based on Raw Material, the Building Panels Market was examined across Building Panels Market, By Raw Material, Concrete, Metal, Plastic, Silica, and Wood.

Based on Application, the Building Panels Market was examined across Commercial Construction, Non-residential, and Residential.

Based on Industry Trends, the Building Panels Market was examined across Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Supply Chain Analysis. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis was further studied across Bargaining Power Of Buyers, Bargaining Power Of Suppliers, Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry, Threat Of New Entrants, and Threat Of Substitutes. The Supply Chain Analysis was further studied across Prominent Companies and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Based on End User, the Building Panels Market was examined across Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Staircase, and Wall.

Based on Geography, the Building Panels Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Building Panels Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Building Panels Market, including Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Atas International, Inc., Bmc Stock Holdings, Inc., Boral Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CRH PLC, Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Fletcher Building Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Innovative Metals Company, Inc., Kingspan Group PLC, Lafarge S.A., Lg Hausys Ltd., Mueller, Inc., Murus Company, Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Owens Corning, Panasonic Corporation, PFB Corporation, Premier Building Systems, Rautaruukki Corporation, and Red Sea Housing Services.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Building Panels Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Building Panels Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Building Panels Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Building Panels Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Building Panels Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Building Panels Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Building Panels Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing population reflect a surge in residential construction activities

5.1.1.2. Rapid urbanization and increase in commercial infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Demand for efficient, quality construction at lower cost

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent regulation for building material

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emergence of green and energy-saving building materials

5.1.3.2. Increasing construction sector investment in emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Impact of macroeconomic conditions

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Building Panels Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Building Panels

6.3. Concrete Panels

6.4. Structural Insulated Panels

6.5. Vacuum Insulated Panels

6.6. Wood Panel



7. Building Panels Market, by Raw Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Building Panels Market, By Raw Material

7.3. Concrete

7.4. Metal

7.5. Plastic

7.6. Silica

7.7. Wood



8. Building Panels Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial Construction

8.3. Non-residential

8.4. Residential



9. Building Panels Market, by Industry Trends

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

9.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

9.2.3. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

9.2.4. Threat Of New Entrants

9.2.5. Threat Of Substitutes

9.3. Supply Chain Analysis

9.3.1. Prominent Companies

9.3.2. Small & Medium Enterprises



10. Building Panels Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Columns & Beams

10.3. Floors & Roofs

10.4. Staircase

10.5. Wall



11. Americas Building Panels Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Building Panels Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Panels Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

15.2. Atas International, Inc.

15.3. Bmc Stock Holdings, Inc.

15.4. Boral Limited

15.5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

15.6. CRH PLC

15.7. Dow Corning Corporation

15.8. Evonik Industries AG

15.9. Fletcher Building Limited

15.10. Huntsman International LLC

15.11. Innovative Metals Company, Inc.

15.12. Kingspan Group PLC

15.13. Lafarge S.A.

15.14. Lg Hausys Ltd.

15.15. Mueller, Inc.

15.16. Murus Company, Inc.

15.17. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

15.18. OCI Company Ltd.

15.19. Owens Corning

15.20. Panasonic Corporation

15.21. PFB Corporation

15.22. Premier Building Systems

15.23. Rautaruukki Corporation

15.24. Red Sea Housing Services



16. Appendix



