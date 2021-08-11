Worldwide Building Panels Industry to 2026 - Featuring Boral, Dow Corning and Kingspan Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Industry Trends, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Building Panels Market size was estimated at USD 160.84 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 167.33 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.37% to reach USD 207.93 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Building Panels to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the Building Panels Market was examined across Building Panels, Concrete Panels, Structural Insulated Panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels, and Wood Panel.
- Based on Raw Material, the Building Panels Market was examined across Building Panels Market, By Raw Material, Concrete, Metal, Plastic, Silica, and Wood.
- Based on Application, the Building Panels Market was examined across Commercial Construction, Non-residential, and Residential.
- Based on Industry Trends, the Building Panels Market was examined across Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Supply Chain Analysis. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis was further studied across Bargaining Power Of Buyers, Bargaining Power Of Suppliers, Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry, Threat Of New Entrants, and Threat Of Substitutes. The Supply Chain Analysis was further studied across Prominent Companies and Small & Medium Enterprises.
- Based on End User, the Building Panels Market was examined across Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Staircase, and Wall.
- Based on Geography, the Building Panels Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Building Panels Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Building Panels Market, including Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Atas International, Inc., Bmc Stock Holdings, Inc., Boral Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CRH PLC, Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Fletcher Building Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Innovative Metals Company, Inc., Kingspan Group PLC, Lafarge S.A., Lg Hausys Ltd., Mueller, Inc., Murus Company, Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Owens Corning, Panasonic Corporation, PFB Corporation, Premier Building Systems, Rautaruukki Corporation, and Red Sea Housing Services.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Building Panels Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Building Panels Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Building Panels Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Building Panels Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Building Panels Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Building Panels Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Building Panels Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing population reflect a surge in residential construction activities
5.1.1.2. Rapid urbanization and increase in commercial infrastructure
5.1.1.3. Demand for efficient, quality construction at lower cost
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Stringent regulation for building material
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emergence of green and energy-saving building materials
5.1.3.2. Increasing construction sector investment in emerging markets
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Impact of macroeconomic conditions
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Building Panels Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Building Panels
6.3. Concrete Panels
6.4. Structural Insulated Panels
6.5. Vacuum Insulated Panels
6.6. Wood Panel
7. Building Panels Market, by Raw Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Building Panels Market, By Raw Material
7.3. Concrete
7.4. Metal
7.5. Plastic
7.6. Silica
7.7. Wood
8. Building Panels Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial Construction
8.3. Non-residential
8.4. Residential
9. Building Panels Market, by Industry Trends
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
9.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers
9.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
9.2.3. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
9.2.4. Threat Of New Entrants
9.2.5. Threat Of Substitutes
9.3. Supply Chain Analysis
9.3.1. Prominent Companies
9.3.2. Small & Medium Enterprises
10. Building Panels Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Columns & Beams
10.3. Floors & Roofs
10.4. Staircase
10.5. Wall
11. Americas Building Panels Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Building Panels Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Panels Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
15.2. Atas International, Inc.
15.3. Bmc Stock Holdings, Inc.
15.4. Boral Limited
15.5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
15.6. CRH PLC
15.7. Dow Corning Corporation
15.8. Evonik Industries AG
15.9. Fletcher Building Limited
15.10. Huntsman International LLC
15.11. Innovative Metals Company, Inc.
15.12. Kingspan Group PLC
15.13. Lafarge S.A.
15.14. Lg Hausys Ltd.
15.15. Mueller, Inc.
15.16. Murus Company, Inc.
15.17. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
15.18. OCI Company Ltd.
15.19. Owens Corning
15.20. Panasonic Corporation
15.21. PFB Corporation
15.22. Premier Building Systems
15.23. Rautaruukki Corporation
15.24. Red Sea Housing Services
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b8hza
