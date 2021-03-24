Worldwide Burn Ointment Industry to 2026 - Players Include ConvaTec Group, Smith & Nephew and GlaxoSmithKline Among Others

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Burn Ointment Market By Depth of Burn, By Product, By End Use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Burn Ointment Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Burn is a form of physical injury that is caused by heat exposure from electrical, chemical, electromagnetic, or thermal energy. Depending upon the size & depth of the burn, the severity of the burn is decided.



On the basis of severity, burns are classified as first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree burns. Burn injuries are managed accordingly on the basis of the degree of injury. Advanced burn care, biologics, and traditional burn care are some of the products that are used in the treatment of burn care. These products are helpful in preventing complications like reducing scarring risk, control pain, prevent infection, remove dead tissue, and regain function.



The severity of burn injury depends on the intensity and size of the burn. Burns from hot liquids, hot bathing water, boiling water, steam, hot drinks, and cooking oil causes scalding. Children suffer from accidental burns. Treatment of these burn conditions is done based of the degree of damage. The demand for the various burn treatment option has been increased due to an increasing incidence of burn wounds.



To prevent the risk of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) in patients, companies involved in manufacturing healthcare products including burn injury treatment are bringing improved silver sulfadiazine (SSD) creams that minimize complications and other health risks. Healthcare professionals are looking towards the expertise of scientists and researchers to do experiments on silver-containing dressings with honey, since honey offers antiseptic effects that causes faster healing of burn injuries. Healthcare companies are focused to increase their research on dressings infused with sodium hypochlorite that may give faster healing results if compared to SSD dressings.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Topical Antibiotics, Silver, Iodine and Other Products. The topical antibiotics segment holds the largest market share in 2019. The segment growth is mainly driven by the high usage of topical antibiotics in home-care settings and the increasing incidence of blaze wounds across the world. Mafenide acetate, Mupirocin, Neosporin, Bacitracin, Polymyxin B, Nitrofurazone, and Nystatin are some of the topical antibiotics that are available in the market.



By Depth of Burn



Based on Depth of Burn, the market is segmented into Minor Burns, Partial Thickness Burns and Full Thickness Burns. The partial thickness burn segment is expected to show the fast growth over the forecast period. Any burn that damages more than 10.0% and less than 30.0% of Total Body Surface Area (TBSA) is called partial thickness burn. In partial burns, the dermis and epidermis layers of the skin is affected and have a higher risk of infections that is why these types of burns should be properly treated by consulting a healthcare professional.



By End Use



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Other End Use. The hospital segment led the burn ointment market and had the largest revenue share in 2019. This is due to the increasing cases of blaze wounds and hospitalizations of patients each year. According to NCBI, about 486,000 people are suffered from blaze wounds every year. According to CDC, around 40,000 patients who severely burned get hospitalized each year in the U.S. Furthermore, according to a study published by NCBI, in Africa, about 18.0% of the hospitalizations are due to burns. The increasing rate of blaze wounds is likely to boost the demand for ointments.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America led the market and had the largest revenue share in 2019. The growth is accredited to the increasing occurrence of burns and rising awareness about various treatment options of burn wounds are likely to boost demand for blaze wound ointments in this region. Furthermore, the presence of strategic market players in this region who are focusing on planned initiatives like the launch of new products and mergers and acquisitions. These factors are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, ConvaTec Group PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Perrigo Company PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Dr. Morepen Limited and Mankind Pharma Ltd.



