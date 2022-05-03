Worldwide Butynoic Acid Industry to 2027 - Featuring DSM, Lycored and BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Butynoic Acid Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global butynoic acid market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The butynoic acid market is likely to be driven by rising demand for renewable butynoic acid in the food, taste, and pharmaceuticals sectors, as well as an increase in the number of meat consumers and a ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed in some countries.

The global butynoic acid market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The global butynoic acid market is likely to be driven by rising demand for renewable butyric acid in the food and taste and pharmaceuticals sectors during the next several years. In addition, increased demand for packaged food as a result of changing consumer tastes and an increase in the number of meat consumers is expected to enhance the industry in the future years.



The global butynoic acid market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the butynoic acid market is segmented into 98% purity and 99% purity. Based on application, the butynoic acid market is segmented into organic synthesis, pharmaceutical intermediates, and other.



Geographically, the global butynoic acid market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global butynoic acid market include Eastman Chemical Company, Oxea GmbH, Blue Marble Biomaterials LLC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Butynoic acid Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

Global Butynoic acid Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global butynoic acid market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global butynoic acid market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global butynoic acid market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Butynoic Acid Market by Type

4.1.1. 98% Purity

4.1.2. 99% Purity

4.2. Global Butynoic Acid Market by Application

4.2.1. Organic Synthesis

4.2.2. Pharmaceutical Intermediates

4.2.3. Other



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. DSM

6.2. Lycored

6.3. Chr Hansen Holding A/S

6.4. BASF SE

6.5. Food chem International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sihf1i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets