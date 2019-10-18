Worldwide Cable Modem (Customer Premises Equipment) Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Market Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cable modem CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) shipment volume totaled 45.9 million units in 2017, up 4.6% year-on-year

Despite the several detrimental factors, global cable modem industry still managed to witnessed a 3.8% year-on-year growth in 2018, reaching 47.7 million units. It is anticipated global cable modem shipments will grow at a steady pace in 2019 with a CAGR of 3.5% for the period 2019-2023.

List of Topics

  • Cable modem CPE yearly update on shipment volume and value at global level for the period 2019-2023
  • Global cable modem CPE shipment volume forecast by shipment destination for the period 2019-2023

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Volume, 2016-2023
  2. Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Value and ASP, 2016-2023
  3. Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 2016-2023
  4. Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 2016-2023
  5. Intelligence Insight
  6. Research Scope & Definitions

