Worldwide Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Industry to 2031 - Decreasing Cost of Sequencing is Driving Growth

Nov 19, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is driven by certain factors, which include increasing emphasis on the microbiome's potential in the field of cancer, growing cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing are fueling the growth of the global cancer microbiome sequencing market.
Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust cancer microbiome sequencing solutions for applications, including diagnostics and translational research, further supporting end-users to unravel insights pertaining to the intricacies associated with the role of human microbiomes in cancer manifestation and progression. The development of cancer microbiome sequencing products and services by the companies in collaboration with research institutions is expected to offer value-based care to cancer patients in the forthcoming years.
Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, technology, end-users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Competitive Landscape
The exponential rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of innovative cancer microbiome sequencing tools, which is expected to offer better patient outcomes in the field of cancer. Due to the expansive product portfolio and massive geographical presence, Illumina, Inc. has been the leading player in the cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem.
Key Questions Answered
- How is cancer microbiome sequencing revolutionizing the field of cancer?
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?
- How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem?
- What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?
- What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cancer microbiome sequencing?
- What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?
- How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?
- What are the growth opportunities for the cancer microbiome sequencing companies in the region of their operation?
- Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?
- Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Research Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market Overview
4.1 Definitions
4.2 Emerging Applications of Cancer Microbiome Sequencing
4.3 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential ($Million), 2020-2031
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3.4 Latin America
4.3.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
5 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market: Industry Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
5.4.1 China
5.4.2 Japan
5.5 Return on Investment (RoI) Analysis
6 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Iceberg Analysis
6.4 Market Drivers
6.5 Market Restraints
6.6 Opportunities
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview
7.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
7.3 Synergistic Activities
7.4 Product Launch and Upgradations
7.5 Product Approval
7.6 Business Expansion and Funding
7.7 Market Share Analysis (2019 and 2020)
7.8 Growth Share Analysis
7.8.1 By Prominent Companies
7.8.2 By Technology
7.8.3 By Application
8 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Offering ($Million), 2021-2031
8.1 Overview
8.2 Products
8.2.1 Kits and Assays
8.2.2 Software
8.3 Services
9 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Application ($Million), 2021-2031
9.1 Overview
9.2 Diagnostics
9.2.1 Colon Cancer
9.2.2 Oral Cancer
9.2.3 Cervical Cancer
9.2.4 Other Cancer Types
9.3 Translational Research
10 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Technology ($Million), 2021-2031
10.1 Overview
10.2 Sequencing
10.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing
10.2.1.1 Sequencing by Synthesis
10.2.1.2 Sequencing by Ligation
10.2.1.3 Other NGS Technologies
10.2.2 Sanger Sequencing
10.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction
10.4 Other Technologies
11 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by End User ($Million), 2021-2031
11.1 Overview
11.2 Academic and Research Institutions
11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
11.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
11.5 Other End Users
12 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Region ($Million), 2021-2031
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 France
12.3.3 U.K.
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Switzerland
12.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 South Korea
12.4.6 Singapore
12.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America
12.6 Rest-of-the-World
13 Company Profile
13.1 Overview
13.2 Illumina, Inc.*
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
13.2.3 Financials
13.2.4 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3 QIAGEN N.V.
13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.5 Viome, Inc.
13.6 Cosmos ID
13.7 Novogene Corporation
13.8 Psomagen, Inc
13.9 Oxford Nanopore Sequencing
13.10 Micronoma
13.11 PerkinElmer Genomics
13.12 Invivo Diagnostics
13.13 Zymo Research Corp
13.14 Metabiomics
13.15 Other Companies
