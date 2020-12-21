Worldwide CAR T-Cell Therapy Industry to 2030 - Players Include Legend Biotech, Novartis & Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: Focus on Product, Mechanism, Application, Target Antigen, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scientific community has been pursuing research for the development of CAR T-cell therapy for over a century. Immunotherapy has emerged as an innovative treatment option over decades, as it harnesses the patient's immune system to attack cancer. The global market for CAR T-cell therapy is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 44.79% over the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, which include increasing global geriatric population, increasing number of lymphoma and leukemia cases, rising number of relapsed or refractory cancer cases showing response failure to alternative treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, focus on research and development of novel immunotherapies, and strong product pipeline of global CAR T-cell therapy.

The market is favored by the development of CAR T-cell therapy for several clinical areas such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), follicular lymphoma (FL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and other cancers or indications. The increase in the geriatric population and the increasing number of lymphoma and leukemia cases across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for the CAR T-cell therapy market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of CAR T-cell therapy either as a monotherapy or as combination therapy. The clinical trial landscape of various hematologic cancers has been on the rise in recent years, and this will fuel the CAR T-cell therapy market in the future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on application, target antigen, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel CAR T-cell therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Novartis AG. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

The pharmaceutical leading manufacturer, Kite Pharma, Inc. (a Gilead Company), has launched its CAR T-cell therapies into the market such as Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), and Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) to compete with Novartis AG's Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) therapy market dominance.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the CAR T-cell therapy market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, early availability of approved therapies, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Patients with Hematologic Cancers

Dramatic Rise in Global CAR T-Cell Trials

Landmark Approvals of CAR T-Cell Therapies by the U.S. FDA and the EMA

Market Challenges

High Treatment Cost of CAR T-Cell Therapy

Side Effects of CAR T-Cell Therapy

Market Opportunities

Opportunities for Immunotherapy

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is a CAR T-cell?

How are CAR T-cells developed?

What are the various indications targeted using CAR T-cell therapies?

What are the various CAR T-cell therapies available in the market?

What are the emerging CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic cancers?

How does the pipeline for the global CAR T-cell therapy market look like?

What is the current market size and future potential of these CAR T-cell therapies?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global CAR T-cell therapy market?

What is the mechanism of action of various CAR T-cell therapies available in the market?

What mechanisms of action and molecules are being trialed the most in pipeline products?

What are the target antigens in CAR T-cell therapy?

How does the clinical trial landscape look for the global CAR T-cell therapy market?

What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

What is the price structure of CAR T-cell products?

What is the total cost of treating a patient with CAR T-cell therapy?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of CAR T-cell therapy?

What are the reimbursement scenario and regulatory structure for CAR T-cell therapy?

What are the challenges faced by manufacturers in CAR T-cell therapy development?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

Which are the leading players currently holding dominating shares in the global CAR T-cell therapy market?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global CAR T-cell therapy market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global CAR T-cell therapy market (by application type), and how is it expected to evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global CAR T-cell therapy market (by target antigen), and how is it expected to evolve in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest revenue to the global CAR T-cell therapy market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Technology Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Timeline of CAR T-Cell Therapy Development

4.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market and Growth Potential, 2019-2030

4.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy and Clinical Trials Landscape

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Clinical Trials in China

4.3.3 Clinical Trials in Rest-of-the-World

5 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, $Million, 2019-2030

5.1 Commercialized Therapeutics

5.1.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

5.1.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

5.1.3 Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Tecartus)

5.2 Pipeline Therapeutics

5.2.1 BB2121 (Idecaptagene Cicleucel)

5.2.2 JCAR017 (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

5.2.3 KTE-C19 (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

5.2.4 CTL019 (Tisagenlecleucel)

5.2.5 JNJ-68284528

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 - CAR T-Cell Therapy

5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Growth Rate

5.3.2 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain of CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

5.3.4 Reduced Diagnosis of Cancer

5.3.5 Impact on Commercial Operations

6 CAR T-Cell Therapy Patent Landscape

7 Epidemiology of CAR T-Cell Therapy

7.1 Overview

7.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Side-Effects

7.2.1 Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

7.2.2 CAR T-Cell-Related Encephalopathy Syndrome (CRES)

7.2.3 Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS)

7.3 Management of CAR T-Cell Therapy Side-Effects

8 Industry Insights

8.1 Overview

8.2 Regulatory Scenario of CAR T-Cell Therapy

8.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in U.S.

8.3.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

8.3.2 Marketing Authorization

8.3.3 USFDA Guidelines for BLA Submission

8.3.4 Post-Authorization Regulations

8.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

8.4.1 EMA Biologics License Application Process

8.4.2 Centralized Procedure

8.4.3 Decentralized Procedure

8.4.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

8.4.5 National Procedure

8.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 Regulation of Cell Immunotherapy in China

8.5.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

8.6 Expedited Regulatory Designations Around the World

8.7 Pricing of CAR T-Cell Therapy

8.8 Reimbursement of CAR T-Cell Therapy

9 CAR T-Cell Therapy Development and Manufacturing

9.1 Overview

9.2 Challenges in CAR T-Cell Therapy

9.2.1 Therapy Approval

9.2.2 Manufacture Quality Control

9.2.3 Efficacy and Quality-Adjusted Life-Year (QALY) Assessment

9.2.4 Safety Assessment

9.2.5 Pricing and Patient Access

9.2.6 Reimbursement

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Impact Analysis

10.2 Market Drivers

10.2.1 Rising Number of Patients with Hematologic Cancers

10.2.2 Dramatic Rise in Global CAR T-Cell Trials

10.2.3 Landmark Approvals of CAR T-Cell Therapies by USFDA and EMA

10.3 Market Restraints

10.3.1 High Treatment Cost of CAR T-Cell Therapy

10.3.2 Side-Effects of CAR T-Cell Therapy

10.4 Market Opportunities

10.4.1 Opportunities for Immunotherapy

11 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

11.3 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

11.4 Multiple Myeloma (MM)

11.5 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

11.6 Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

11.7 Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

11.8 Others

12 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Target Antigen)

12.1 Overview

12.2 CD19/CD22

12.3 BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

12.4 Other Antigens

13 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Region)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 U.S.

13.2.1.1 U.S. CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Canada CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Germany CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.3.2 U.K.

13.3.2.1 U.K. CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 France CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Italy CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Spain CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

13.3.6.1 Rest-of-Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 South Korea

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.5.1 Australia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

13.4.6.1 Rest-of-APAC CAR T-Cell Therapy Market (by Application), 2019-2030

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.2 Mexico

13.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

13.6 Rest-of-the-World

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Developments and Strategies

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments

14.1.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

14.1.1.3 M&A Activities

14.1.1.4 Funding Activities

14.2 Market Share Analysis

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Overview

15.2 Amgen, Inc.

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Role of Amgen, Inc. in Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

15.2.3 Financials

15.2.4 R&D Expenditure, 2017-2019

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Autolus Therapeutics plc

15.4 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

15.5 Bluebird Bio Inc

15.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

15.7 CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.

15.8 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

15.9 Cellectis S.A.

15.1 Celyad Oncology SA

15.11 Fortress Biotech, Inc

15.12 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

15.13 Kite Pharma, Inc (A Gilead Company)

15.14 Legend Biotech Corporation

15.15 Novartis AG

15.16 Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sywmmz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

