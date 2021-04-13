Worldwide Carbon Dioxide Industry to 2030 - Players Include Linde, Air Liquide and The Messer Group Among Others

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global carbon dioxide market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global carbon dioxide market reached a value of nearly $9,682.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $11,265.1 million by 2025, and $12,707.1 million by 2030.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the carbon dioxide? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Carbon Dioxide market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider carbon dioxide market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the carbon dioxide market by geography, by type, by application, and by grade type covered in this report.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the carbon dioxide market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

Carbon Dioxide Manufacturing Methods - This section describes different methods used in manufacturing CO2.

Carbon Dioxide Distribution/Trading Landscape - This section describes the trade flow and distribution landscape of CO2.

Carbon Dioxide Method Of Transport - This section describes different methods used to transport CO2 from the point of capture to the storage site.

Effect Of Global Carbon Dioxide Emission Trade For Carbon Dioxide Business - This section describes the effect of global carbon dioxide emission trade for carbon dioxide business.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global carbon dioxide market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 - This chapter describes the impact of COVID-19 on the carbon dioxide industry.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025, 2025-2030) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020), forecast (2020-2025) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for segment by type in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions ( Asia Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa ).

, , , , , and ). Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global carbon dioxide market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Future Outlook and Potential Analysis - This section includes recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for carbon dioxide providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global carbon dioxide market, accounting for 40.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the carbon dioxide market will be Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.0% and 4.0% respectively. These will be followed by the Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.6% and 3.5% respectively.



The carbon dioxide market is segmented by country into China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, South Africa.



The global carbon dioxide market is moderately concentrated, small number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 35.04% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemical, Inc., Air Liquide and The Messer Group GmbH.



The top opportunities in the carbon dioxide market segmented by type will arise in the gas segment, which will gain $1,109.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the carbon dioxide market segmented by application will arise in the beverages segment, which will gain $426.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the carbon dioxide market segmented by grade type will arise in the segment, which will gain $805.0 million of global annual sales by 2025.



Market-trend-based strategies for the carbon dioxide market include developing carbon dioxide separation technology, focusing on carbon capture and utilization, supplying to greenhouses, and considering mergers or the acquisition to increase market share. Player-adopted strategies in the carbon dioxide market include expanding through establishments of new production facilities, expanding through strategic acquisitions, expanding operational presence through establishment of manufacturing and recycling facilities across the globe, and by expanding CO2 production facilities through establishment of Co2 recovery plants. The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased the short-term potential growth opportunities for the carbon dioxide industry.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the seasonings and dressings market companies to focus on carbon dioxide separation technology, carbon capture and utilization, carbon capture providing financially lucrative opportunities, outsource activities to low-cost countries to save costs, scale up through mergers and acquisitions activity, increase visibility through business websites and listing websites, promoting products in hospitals, fast-growing end-use industries and partnering with greenhouses.



