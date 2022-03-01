Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cellulose Solution, Daicel and DKS Among Others

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market reached a value of US$ 1.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), or cellulose gum, refers to the sodium salt derivative of cellulose. It is physiologically inert, chemically stable, odorless, tasteless and white in color. CMC is manufactured using plant-based cellulose, caustic soda and monochloroacetic acid. It is produced by processing alkali cellulose with monochloroacetic acid (MCA) in the presence of a catalyst. CMC exhibits various advantageous thickening and emulsifying properties and is used as an adhesive agent in paper boxes and mosquito coils. It is also utilized as a thickener, stabilizer, binder and dispersant in cosmetics, medicinal drugs, oil drilling fluids and detergents. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including food and beverage, mining, chemical, oil and gas and paper

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Trends:Significant growth in the cosmetics industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. CMC is widely used in cosmetic formulations of creams, lotions, shampoos, face creams and moisturizers as a binding, thickening and stabilizing agent. It is also added to toothpaste to impart a smooth texture and enhance salt tolerance and acid resistance.

Moreover, the increasing product adoption in the food and beverage industry is providing a thrust to the market growth. CMC is utilized in the manufacturing of ready-to-eat (RTE), processed and bakery products and reducing fat levels from gluten-free products and frozen desserts. Additionally, the increasing demand of CMC for the manufacturing of oral, injectable, ophthalmic and topical pharmaceutical formulations is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising consumer preference for natural and organically sourced personal care products, along with the widespread product adoption for separating and concentrating ores in mineral processing, are anticipated to drive the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on purity level, property and application



Breakup by Purity Level:

Highly Purified

Technical Grade

Industrial Grade

Breakup by Property:

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Binder

Anti-Repository Agent

Lubricator

Emulsifier

Excipient

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Oil and Refining

Pharmaceutical

Paint and Textile

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Paper Coating and Household Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc, Cellulose Solution Private Limited, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd, J.M. Huber Corporation, Lamberti S.p.A., Madhu Hydrocolloids Private Limited, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the purity level?

What is the breakup of the market based on the property?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Purity Level

6.1 Highly Purified

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Technical Grade

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Industrial Grade

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Property

7.1 Thickening Agent

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Stabilizer

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Binder

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Anti-Repository Agent

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Lubricator

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Emulsifier

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Excipient

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oil and Refining

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Paint and Textile

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Paper Coating and Household Care

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Cellulose Solution Private Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Daicel Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 DKS Co. Ltd

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 J.M. Huber Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Lamberti S.p.A.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Madhu Hydrocolloids Private Limited

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

