Worldwide Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Industry to 2025 - Competitive Analysis & Impact of COVID-19
Apr 16, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market (2020-2025) by Product, Type, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market is estimated to be USD 21.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.31 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.
Market Dynamics
The increasing instance of cardiovascular disorders is one of the foremost factors driving the cardiac rhythm management devices market. The implantable device technology uses complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) which are vulnerable to damage by the therapeutic doses of radiation, but it can vary according to the type of device in use. This factor is one of the major factors that limits the scope of using cardiac rhythm management devices, as the implants are highly sensitive and their malfunctioning may have serious consequences. On the other hand, the high cost of these devices with limited insurance coverage is limiting the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, End user and Geography.
By Product, the market is classified into ECG Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices, Event Monitors and Smart ECG Monitors.
By Type, the market is classified into Defibrillators, Pacemakers and Others.
By End User, the market is classified amongst Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other End Users.
By Geography, North American region holds the largest share and is the dominating region in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market followed by Europe.
Recent Developments
1. In October 2020, Healthcare major Abbott confirmed its launch of next-generation heart rhythm management devices in India. The company introduced its new Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) devices for people with abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure. The devices also offered new opportunities for patient engagement and remote monitoring through smartphone connectivity and connected applications.
2. In December 2020, CardioComm, a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") device and software solutions, confirmed its technology integration agreement with LiveCare Corp. ("LiveCare") and a Value-Added Reseller and Distribution Agreement with Alliance Tele-Med ("Alliance"), to provide integrated ECG monitoring through the LiveCare Link+ device and telemedicine platform.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Inc., ACS Diagnostics, Alivecor, Inc., Amiitalia, Applied Cardiac System, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, Bexen Cardio, BioTelemetry, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BPL Medical Technologies, BTL, Cardiac Science Corporation, Cardionet Inc., General Electric Company (GE), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease
4.2.3 Availability of reimbursement for CM & CRM devices
4.2.4 Launch of innovative products by market players
4.2.5 Increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on CM & CRM devices
4.2.6 Growing preference for wearable cardiac devices
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Frequent product recalls
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Measures to reduce infections caused due to CIEDs
4.5 Challenges
4.5.1 Risk of associated cyber security vulnerabilities
4.5.2 Stringent regulatory requirements delaying the approval of cardiac devices
4.5.3 Dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in electrocardiography and cardiac rhythm management devices
4.6 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 ECG Devices
6.3 Implantable Loop Recorders
6.4 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
6.5 Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices
6.6 Event Monitors
6.7 Smart ECG Monitors
7 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defibrillators
7.3 Pacemakers
7.4 Others
8 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Clinics, Cardiac Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.4 Other End Users
9 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Russia
9.5.9 Rest of APAC
9.6 Rest of the World
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott Laboratories
11.2 Abiomed, Inc.
11.3 ACS Diagnostics
11.4 Alivecor, Inc.
11.5 Amiitalia
11.6 Applied Cardiac System
11.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation
11.8 Berlin Heart GmbH
11.9 Bexen Cardio
11.10 BioTelemetry
11.11 Biotronik SE & Co. KG
11.12 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.13 BPL Medical Technologies
11.14 BTL
11.15 Cardiac Science Corporation
11.16 Cardionet Inc.
11.17 General Electric Company (GE)
11.18 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
11.19 Jarvik Heart, Inc.
11.20 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.21 Lepu Medical Technology
11.22 LivaNova PLC
11.23 Medtronic plc
11.24 MeTrax GmbH
11.25 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
11.26 Mortara Instrument, Inc.
11.27 Narang Medical Limited
11.28 Nihon Kohden Corporation
11.29 OSI Systems, Inc.
11.30 OSYPKA
11.31 Philips Healthcare
11.32 Progetti Srl
11.33 ReliantHeart Inc.
11.34 SCHILLER AG
11.35 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
11.36 Shree Pacetronix
11.37 Siemens AG
11.38 Spacelabs healthcare
11.39 St. Jude Medical, Inc.
11.40 Stryker Corporation
11.41 Zoll Medical Corporation
12 Appendix
12.1 Questionnaire
