Worldwide Cardiovascular Drugs Industry to 2030 - Players Include Sanofi, Pfizer and Novartis Among Others

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cardiovascular drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global cardiovascular drugs market is expected to grow from $87.79 billion in 2020 to $92.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $107.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cardiovascular drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cardiovascular Drugs market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cardiovascular drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The cardiovascular drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the cardiovascular drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cardiovascular drugs indicators comparison.

Major companies in the cardiovascular drugs market include Merck & Co; Sanofi S.A; Pfizer Inc; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.



The cardiovascular drugs market consists of sales of cardiovascular drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-hypertensive drugs to prevent heart failure by controlling blood pressure and hypolipidemic drugs that reduce lipid and lipoprotein levels in the blood. It also consists of establishments which produce antithrombotic drugs to treat arterial and venous thrombosis. The cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into anti-hypertensive drugs; hypolipidemics; anti thrombotics; and other drugs for cardiovascular diseases (congestive heart failure, anti-arrhythmic and anti-anginal drugs).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global cardiovascular drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market.



NOACs are gaining wider acceptance and are replacing traditionally used anti-coagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin. Anti-coagulants have long been used in prevention of thrombus formation in patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases. Use of NOACs makes it easier for patients to continue therapy post discharge as opposed to injections of Heparin and Warfarin which need medical assistance for administration. Some of the NOACs include Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) from Boehringer Ingelheim, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Janssen, and Eliquis (apixaban) from Bristol-Myers Squibb.



High costs associated with drugs is a major issue faced by citizens of many countries. Pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, lack of cost-effective drugs has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy. As a result, in countries such as Chad, Macedonia, Serbia, the pharmaceutical companies are faced with the pressure of reducing the price of drugs. The high costs associated with drugs are putting pressure on the revenues of cardiovascular drugs manufacturers.



The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of cardiovascular diseases including hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the cardiovascular drugs market during the forecast period.



