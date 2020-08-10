Worldwide Carpet Backing Material Industry to 2027 - by Product, Carpet Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpet Backing Material - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carpet Backing Material market accounted for $7.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rise in command for Carpets in Residential and Non-residential sectors is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the lack of variety of products and the absence of alternative efficient methods for carpet binding is hampering market growth.



Carpet backing is defined as the bottom material on the back of the carpet. Primary carpet backing material is a pre-forged tear-resistant woven or non-woven polypropylene fabric in which yarn is tufted or stitched to make carets. Different materials are used to make carpet backings that include cotton, jute and carpet rayon. These materials have a coating of latex.



Based on the application, the residential segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to carpets are extensively employed in the residential new flooring and replacement sector. The segment is expected to develop at a rapid pace during the estimate period. The new residential sector is projected to increase significantly during the estimate period.



By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in adoption of different carpet products in the region. The U.S. is a very important customer of carpets as well as carpet backing material in North America, led by the occurrence of key players in the country.



Some of the key players profiled in the Carpet Backing Material Market include Wacker Chemie AG, Carpet & Rug Backing (CRB), Feltex Carpets Pty Ltd, Interface, Inc., Tarkett, J+J Flooring Group, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., HIGASHI KAGAKU, Ege Carpets, Balta Industries nv, The Dow Chemical Company, Amtico International, Associated Weavers Europe NV/SA and Continental Flooring Company .



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Carpet Backing Material Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bonding Agents

5.3 Primary Backing (Synthetic Fabric)

5.4 Secondary Backing (Jute and Woven Polypropylene)

5.5 Latex Backing

5.5.1 Contract Latex

5.5.2 Domestic Latex

5.5.3 High Latex Among Others

5.6 Textile Backing

5.6.1 Woven Textile

5.6.2 Acoustic Back Among Others



6 Global Carpet Backing Material Market, By Carpet Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hand Woven Carpets

6.3 Needle Felt Carpets

6.4 Tufted Carpets

6.5 Non-woven



7 Global Carpet Backing Material Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Hotels

7.4 Playgroups & Schools

7.5 Residential

7.6 Public Infrastructure and Commercial Complex



8 Global Carpet Backing Material Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Wacker Chemie AG

10.2 Carpet & Rug Backing (CRB)

10.3 Feltex Carpets Pty Ltd

10.4 Interface, Inc.

10.5 Tarkett

10.6 J+J Flooring Group

10.7 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

10.8 HIGASHI KAGAKU

10.9 Ege Carpets

10.10 Balta Industries nv

10.11 The Dow Chemical Company

10.12 Amtico International

10.13 Associated Weavers Europe NV/SA

10.14 Continental Flooring Company



