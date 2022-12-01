Worldwide Carsharing Telematics Industry Report 5th Edition - Carsharing Becoming a Popular Means to Reduce Corporate Mobility Costs

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Carsharing Telematics Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report estimates that global carsharing membership will grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 86 million at the end of 2021 to 224.3 million by 2026. This report explains all segments including station-based and free floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing. Get up to date with the latest information about carsharing organisations, vendors, products and markets.

The Carsharing Telematics Market is the analyst's fifth strategy report that analyzes the latest developments on this market worldwide, including a comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain covering 34 carsharing platform vendors and 67 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs and car OEMs. This strategic research report provides you with 155 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The public carsharing fleet reached 539,000 vehicles worldwide in 2021

Passenger cars and light trucks are the main modes of transportation in most industrialised countries. The vast majority of car trips in metropolitan areas are drive-alone trips with only one person in the car and vehicles are used for only about one hour per day on average. Carsharing is one of many car-based mobility services that have become available for people that want to complement other modes of transportation with car-based mobility occasionally.

Examples of other car-based mobility services include traditional car rental, carpooling, ridesharing, taxi and ridesourcing services. Many of these mobility services aim to decrease the cost of car-based transportation, create convenience through fewer ownership responsibilities, as well as reduce congestion and environmental impact.

Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short term rentals that supplements other modes of transport including walking, cycling and public transport. Carsharing aims to provide an alternative to individual car ownership without restricting individual mobility by providing affordable access to cars. CarSharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars from unattended self-service locations.

Today, most CSOs use station-based networks with roundtrip rental. This operational model requires members to return a vehicle to the same designated station from which it was accessed. Some CSOs have also started to offer one-way carsharing that enables users to return the car to any station operated by the CSO. Another model that is rapidly gaining in popularity is free floating carsharing, which enables members to pick up and drop off cars anywhere within a designated area. The ability to access available cars instantly without prior booking and no need to schedule return time make this type of service attractive for short trips.

Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services comprise an on-board computer, telematics device and RFID reader for capturing trip data, enable fleet management and grant access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app.

An in-vehicle user terminal with keypad and display may also be installed to provide the driver with visible messages and guidance, as well as allow management of reservations from within the vehicle. Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics.

The carsharing market is currently in a phase of growth which is expected to continue in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic was only temporarily affecting the market which has recovered in full speed in the last two years. The report estimates that the total number of carsharing members worldwide reached 86 million at the end of 2021. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached about 539,000 vehicles.

The report forecasts that carsharing membership will grow to about 224.3 million globally by the end of 2026 and the total carsharing fleet will then reach approximately 973,000 cars. The corporate carsharing telematics market is moreover estimated to 82,000 vehicles at year-end 2021 and is forecasted to reach about 148,000 vehicles in 2026. Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific represent the vast majority of all carsharing programmes and active members from an international perspective. The front-running markets include Russia, Germany, Italy, France, South Korea, China and Japan.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies

New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide

Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Detailed profiles of 34 carsharing platform vendors and their propositions

Case studies of 67 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2026

The report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the carsharing telematics industry?

Which are the leading carsharing telematics platform providers?

How are carmakers positioning themselves on the carsharing market?

What carsharing services are available from leading service providers today?

What business models are used by carsharing companies?

What technology choices are there for carsharing operators?

How will the market evolve in Europe , North America and other parts of the world?

, and other parts of the world? How will the corporate carsharing market evolve in the upcoming years?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives

2.1 The BMW and Daimler joint venture SHARE NOW

2.1.1 SHARE NOW

2.2 Mobility projects and services from Ford

2.3 Hyundai Motor Group carsharing and mobility programmes

2.4 Nissan carsharing services

2.5 Stellantis

2.5.1 Free2Move

2.6 Renault Group's carsharing initiatives

2.7 Toyota mobility services platform and KINTO services

2.7.1 KINTO

2.8 New mobility concepts from the Volkswagen Group

2.8.1 Urban Mobility International (WeShare)

2.8.2 Audi mobility service programmes

2.8.3 Skoda Auto's HoppyGo

2.9 Volvo Car Mobility

3 Carsharing Organisations

3.1 Specialist carsharing companies in Europe

3.1.1 Autonapul

3.1.2 Bolt Drive

3.1.3 Cambio

3.1.4 Citiz

3.1.5 CityBee

3.1.6 Co-Wheels

3.1.7 Enjoy

3.1.8 Flinkster

3.1.9 GoCar

3.1.10 GreenMobility

3.1.11 Greenwheels

3.1.12 LetsGo and LetsGo Fleet Systems

3.1.13 Miles

3.1.14 Mobility Carsharing Switzerland

3.1.15 MOL Limo

3.1.16 Move About Group

3.1.17 MyWheels

3.1.18 Panek

3.1.19 Poppy

3.1.20 Share'Ngo

3.1.21 Stadtmobil

3.1.22 Zity

3.2 Specialist carsharing companies in the Americas

3.2.1 Awto

3.2.2 BlueLA (Blink Mobility)

3.2.3 Communauto

3.2.4 Envoy Technologies

3.2.5 Evo Car Share

3.2.6 GIG CarShare

3.2.7 Keko

3.2.8 Modo

3.2.9 Turbi

3.3 Specialist carsharing companies in Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 BlueSG

3.3.2 EvCard

3.3.3 GoGet

3.3.4 GreenShareCar

3.3.5 Liandong Cloud

3.3.6 Mevo

3.3.7 Morefun Travel (BAIC Mobility)

3.3.8 Socar

3.3.9 Zoomcar

3.4 Specialist carsharing companies in ROW

3.4.1 Carmine

3.4.2 Delimobil

3.4.3 Ekar

3.4.4 Electrip

3.4.5 GoTo Global Mobility

3.4.6 iDRIVE

3.4.7 Udrive

3.4.8 Yandex Drive

3.5 Car rental and leasing companies

3.5.1 Avis Budget Group and Zipcar

3.5.2 Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Enterprise CarShare

3.5.3 Europcar Mobility Group and Ubeeqo

3.5.4 Hertz

3.5.5 Lotte Rental and Green Car

3.5.6 ORIX Auto Corporation and ORIX CarShare

3.5.7 Sixt Group

3.5.8 Alphabet

3.5.9 ALD Automotive

3.5.10 Leasys

4 Technology Vendors

4.1 End-to-end carsharing solutions

4.1.1 BMW Mobility Services

4.1.2 Geotab

4.1.3 IER-Polyconseil (Bollore Group)

4.1.4 IMS

4.1.5 INVERS

4.1.6 Mobiag

4.1.7 Mobility Tech Green

4.1.8 MoboKey

4.1.9 Octo Telematics

4.1.10 OpenFleet

4.1.11 Targa Telematics

4.1.12 TomTom

4.1.13 Vulog

4.1.14 Webfleet

4.1.15 WeGo Carsharing

4.2 Carsharing software platforms

4.2.1 Cantamen

4.2.2 Eccocar

4.2.3 Fleetster (Next Generation Mobility)

4.2.4 Glide.io

4.2.5 Good Travel Software

4.2.6 Humax

4.2.7 Moove Connected Mobility

4.2.8 Moqo

4.2.9 Navigator Group of Companies

4.2.10 Ridecell

4.2.11 Wunder Mobility

4.2.12 Zemtu

4.3 In-vehicle systems

4.3.1 Astus

4.3.2 Bosch

4.3.3 Continental

4.3.4 Convadis

4.3.5 Kuantic

4.3.6 Ruptela

4.3.7 Teltonika

5 Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Carsharing market forecasts

5.1.1 Carsharing in the EU27+EFTA+UK

5.1.2 Carsharing in North America

5.1.3 Carsharing in Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Carsharing in ROW

5.1.5 Connected carsharing platform forecast

5.1.6 Corporate carsharing forecast

5.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space

5.3 Market trends

5.3.1 Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

5.3.2 Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge

5.3.3 Cities and municipalities are important for CSOs

5.3.4 Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing

5.3.5 Carsharing operators build wider ecosystems of partners

5.3.6 Free floating carsharing services on the rise

5.3.7 Hybrid station-based and free floating models show promise

5.3.8 Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing

5.3.9 Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs

5.3.10 Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models

5.3.11 Last mile carsharing add-on services is emerging in Europe

5.3.12 Shared mobility operators are increasingly offering more similar services

5.3.13 COVID-19 affected the majority of carsharing operators only temporarily

5.3.14 Semiconductor shortage affects the carsharing market

